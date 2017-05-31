Gig Harbor softball wins pair of games at state tournament

The Gig Harbor High School softball team won two games in the state tournament, but ultimately didn’t place over the weekend at the Class 3A state tournament at Lacey’s Regional Athletic Complex.
Gig Harbor lost its first game to Redmond, 6-1, sending the Tides to the consolation side of the bracket.
Redmond went on a tear through the state tournament, culminating with a 9-5 state championship-game win over Yelm.
The Tides bounced back nicely with a 7-1 win over Kelso and a 4-3 win over Holy Names.
But Snohomish got the best of the Tides in the next game, winning 10-1 on Saturday and ending Gig Harbor’s season.
Gig Harbor finishes with a 20-9 overall record this season.
Senior ace Jordan Adams was named to The News Tribune’s all-area team, while senior outfielder Maddie Potter was named to the second team.
