Peninsula grad Kingman headed to Portland’s Concordia University

Peninsula High School 2016 graduate Austin Kingman is college bound. After taking a year to work on his game, playing with Elite Prep Academy, Kingman has signed his letter of intent to play at Concordia University in Portland.
“It seemed like a good fit,” Kingman said. “(Head coach Brad Barbarick) is a really great guy. It’s just a good team environment.”
Kingman, a 6-foot-6 forward while he was the Seahawks, watched one of Concordia’s games and liked the atmosphere surrounding the team.
“Pre-game, all the guys were goofing off, but then when the game came, it was all business,” he said. “I just like the feel of the school. The players all seem like a fun group that I’d get along with. You can go anywhere, but if you don’t have a good group of teammates and a good coach, the experience won’t be as good.”
Concordia is a Division II school and plays in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, along with Central Washington, Western Washington, Saint Martin’s and others.
Western Washington won the conference in the 2016-17 season with a 25-6 overall record and a 17-3 mark in the GNAC. Concordia finished in fifth, with a 14-14 overall record and a 10-10 mark in the GNAC. Concordia posted a 10-3 record at home last season.
The team graduated a couple forwards, so Kingman will compete immediately for playing time. He has already taken some college classes but will have four years of athletic eligibility.
Living in Portland also intrigued Kingman.
“It’s right there in the city, so that’s nice,” he said. “It’s close to the other Portland schools. I like the campus; it’s a small campus but really beautiful. I feel like you can kind of get lost in a bigger school. I’ll be able to get to know everyone there.”
Kingman plans to study finance at Concordia when he arrives on campus in the fall.
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
Comments