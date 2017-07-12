Out with the old turf at Roy Anderson Field, in with the new

Progress is continuing with the new turf surface at Roy Anderson Field, on the campus of Peninsula High School. Field Turf USA, Inc. began ripping out the old turf on June 7. The company has ripped out the old turf, is adding electrical to each sideline and the west end-zone before laying down the new turf.
The scheduled substantial completion for the project is Aug. 8. Everything is on time, as planned, according to Patrick Gillespie, Peninsula School District facilities director.
“It’s just a matter of the turf coming in and everything going as it’s supposed to,” Gillespie said. “The contractors have assured us it will get done on that date. So I hope they’re true to their word.”
If all goes to plan, the field should be ready for fall football and soccer season. While the field plays hosts to high school football and soccer teams from both Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools, it also hosts school events, class space, track and field, lacrosse and other various community athletics use.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” Gillespie said. “This is a highly used field. It’s booked nonstop. There is very little time where it’s not being used by someone.”
The field’s replacement will be a welcome development for all who use it, but especially soccer players. The former turf had developed into an uneven surface over time, due to UV degradation with the white turf on the field.
This made the playing surface less than ideal for soccer.
With the new turf, the district expects the new turf to hold up better over time.
“There have been advancements and improvements with the turf,” Gillespie told the Gateway in March. “They believe those issues are gone.”
The life expectancy for the new turf field is around 10 years, although various factors make it difficult to pinpoint an exact number.
While the surface will undoubtedly be improved, aesthetically, not much will change.
“It’s basically going to look about the same,” Gillespie said. “We’re not making any huge changes other than electrical.”
