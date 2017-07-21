After heart attack, Gig Harbor resident bounces back with taekwondo

Dan Utinske believes his wife’s fascination with medical television may have saved his life.
While sitting at home in mid-July of 2015, Utinske began to feel chest pressure and discomfort. His wife, Joanna, recognized the symptoms, perhaps because of the television programs she watched. So she called 911. Gig Harbor Medic One got to Utinske rapidly and transported him to the hospital. He had suffered a heart attack.
“I had 100-percent block of my right coronary,” Utinske said.
As Utinske’s family doesn’t have a history of heart issues, the doctor believes it was caused by Agent Orange, an herbicide and defoliant chemical used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.
Utinske, a 70-year-old U.S. Army veteran, joined the service in 1964 and stayed in until 1986. He still works as a contractor for the Army’s aviation assets at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
And by all accounts, he’s lucky to be alive.
Utinske suffered no cardiac damage and thanks to his wife’s quick-thinking and the rapid response from Gig Harbor’s paramedics, he’s gotten a second chance at life.
He’s made the most of it. After he suffered the heart attack, Utinske made a point to get into better shape. But instead of hitting the treadmill, he turned to taekwondo.
Utinske started taking classes with master Kevin Charnley at the Korean Martial Arts Family Center after he was back on his feet.
“Initially, I did it simply for the exercise,” Utinske said. “But then you kind of get to liking it. I wanted to just make sure I kept moving around, don’t become sedentary.”
Over the course of a couple years, Charnley has noticed a big difference in Utinske’s life and fitness.
“When you see somebody go from one place to another, it’s pretty amazing,” Charnley said. “Especially with his age. I’ve seen him lose 30, 35 pounds. His whole being has kind of changed. He’s feeling like he’s got hope. When someone has a heart attack, they’re normally pretty out of shape. He kind of glows now. He feels like he’s got some health again.”
Joanna said taekwondo has been a major part of Utinske’s rehabilitation.
“He’s definitely more focused, not as stressed,” Joanna said. “His weight is regulated, which is a plus. He’s happier when he comes out of the session, more energized.”
And the cherry on top? He gets to do the sport with his wife, and his teenage stepdaughter, Myrielle. Joanna and Myrille were the first to get involved with taekwondo.
“Being on the mat together makes us very happy,” Joanna said.
Seeing the sport bridge the generational gap is something that Charnley enjoys most about it.
“Most people look at martial arts as something for younger people,” Charnley said. “It has something to offer for any age — it covers such a broad spectrum. Families are now recognizing it’s something they can do together.”
Charnley contrasted it with a sport like baseball.
“You can throw the ball a bit with them but you can’t actually practice with them,” Charnley said. “Martial arts has become really popular for families to share with each other. We have grandparents in here with their grandkids. A lot of people just don’t quite understand this is something that anybody can do, regardless of age. More and more people are realizing and witnessing it.”
Utinske attends the martial arts studio regularly to continue improving his skills and staying in shape. He trains with people near his age, adults, young adults, teenagers and yes, even little kids.
“I don’t mind the little kids,” Utinske said. “They gravitate towards me like I’m Santa Claus.”
Taekwondo has proved a vital resource to Utinske’s rehabilitation. He’s in better shape, happier, more confident and more energetic. He sees no reason to stop.
“I’ll do it ‘till the end,” he said. “It’s a very good atmosphere for me. I think it is for everybody.”
And for his wife, that’s just fine.
“It’s like the heart attack never happened,” Joanna said. “He’s like the man I fell in love with years and years ago. He’s happy. It’s been a blessing.”
Those interested in learning more about the Korean Martial Arts Family Center can reach the studio at 253-389-4155 or by visiting the center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/KoreanMartialArtsFamilyCenters.
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
