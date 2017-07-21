Goodman Middle School grad Sandoval qualifies for nationals in triple jump

Gabriela Sandoval just wrapped up her eighth grade track season at Goodman Middle School. She’s not even in high school yet, but she’s already opening some eyes.
Sandoval, 14, qualified for the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in triple jump, which will take place in Rock Chalk Park, the home of University of Kansas Track and Field, in Lawrence, Kansas on July 27.
“I’m excited to get out there and get a feel for it,” Sandoval said.
The top 10 girls in each age group — Sandoval’s is 13 and 14 — will be named All-Americans. Going into it, Sandoval is ranked 10th. So it will take a strong performance to crack the All-American squad.
Sandoval has the date of nationals marked on her calendar with the slogan popularized by Latino American civil right activist Cesar Chavez, “Si, se puede,” which translates to “Yes, one can.”
“Before any big meet, my dad puts stuff on the fridge to motivate me,” Sandoval said.
Sandoval won the Peninsula School District meet 100-meter race last spring, as well. Growing up playing soccer, Sandoval decided to drop soccer and dedicate herself to track and field a couple years ago. She joined The Flying AJ’s track and field club in University Place.
Under the guidance of coach Nate Wilford, Sandoval has grown quickly into a formidable track athlete. In June, she set a personal record of 34 feet in the triple jump.
“I didn’t think (the jump) was going to be that good,” Sandoval said. “I just kind of ran and did it. I just wanted to try my best.”
She didn’t even know she had set a personal record until a coach told her afterward. Now, she’s hoping to be among the best in the country in her age group.
“I just look down the runway and visualize myself going through the motions of the jump,” she said.
Sandoval also carries a 3.8 grade point average and said she’s exciting to get into high school and compete for coach Kevin Eager and the Gig Harbor Tides track and field team.
“It’ll definitely be different from middle school track,” Sandoval said. “I’ll get some help and some good workouts.”
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
