Gig Harbor native Richards commits to Cal State Fullerton for baseball

When Jairus Richards was about 3 years old, he used to play a baseball-type game with his older brother and his dad in the family playroom. One time, Richards decided to step up to the “plate” left-handed, despite being right-handed.
His brother, surely hoping to win the game, was not amused.
“He told my dad I was doing it wrong,” Richards said, with a laugh.
Fast forward nearly two decades: Richards is still doing it wrong. But the results throughout his baseball career have all been right.
Richards, a lifelong Gig Harbor resident and 2015 Bellarmine Prep graduate, recently committed to Cal State Fullerton to continue his academic and baseball career, after spending two years working on his game at Cabrillo Junior College in Santa Cruz, California.
To this day, he still bats left-handed, despite throwing right-handed. He traces the somewhat strange habit back to that baseball game in the family’s playroom.
“It’s a huge benefit in baseball to be a left-handed hitter,” Richards said.
Richards hit .391 this past season at Cabrillo, opening the eyes of some Division I programs around California. When Cal State Fullerton came knocking, Richards said it was a no-brainer.
“It’s easily one of the best baseball programs in the nation,” Richards said. “They always have a successful program, every single year.”
Richards will likely be one of the Titans’ more versatile players. Cal State Fullerton, which plays in the Big West Conference, is getting a strong utility player in Richards, who pitched last year in addition to playing in both the infield and outfield.
“They like me because I’m versatile,” he said. “As long as I’m hitting well, they’ll find a spot for me.”
Richards, who batted in the 2-hole, said the key to hitting .391 last season was keeping things simple.
“I was really just trying to stay as consistent as possible,” he said. “I started every single game, played every inning. I got comfortable. I try to keep my swing as simple as possible, minimize my head movement. It just kept working.”
Richards, who is majoring in business, said he’s excited to see a higher level of college baseball.
“I’m going to be seeing the best competition,” he said. “I’ve always hit really well against the best pitchers. I just try to get the barrel to the ball. I think that approach works for me — I don’t try to do too much.”
