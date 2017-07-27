Bullpen: 5 Seahawks and Tides football games to mark on your calendar this season

It’s nearly August, which means football season is right around the corner. While I’ll be taking a closer look at each team’s roster prior to the season, the schedules are out and now is a good time to look which games are worth circling on the calendar. Here are five games that stood out to me.
5. Peninsula vs. Mt. Spokane — Friday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m. — Roy Anderson Field
Peninsula opened its season last year with a long road trip to face Mt. Spokane east of the mountains. This year, Mt. Spokane will be returning the favor, making the trip to Purdy for the season’s opener. Mt. Spokane was a decent team last year, putting up some good wins but struggling against the likes of Mead and Gonzaga Prep. The Wildcats were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by Class 3A power Eastside Catholic, 43-17.
The Seahawks won last year’s opener, pitching an impressive 22-0 road shutout. While this game won’t contribute to the Class 3A South Sound Conference standings, it will be the first chance for fans to see Ross Filkins’ 2017 squad in action.
4. Peninsula at Stadium — Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. — Stadium Bowl, Tacoma
Head over the Narrows for the football, stay for the view. There’s nothing quite like watching a football game at iconic Stadium Bowl. And in the past couple years, the Tigers’ football team is starting to look more deserving of calling Stadium Bowl home.
Stadium posted a 6-4 overall record last year, which including a solid win over rival Wilson and a huge win over the Lincoln Abes to close out the regular season.
But Peninsula and its coaching staff got to know Stadium pretty well last season, playing — and beating — the Tigers, twice. Peninsula won the first meeting in September last year, 27-19, and knocked off Stadium again in the first round of the playoffs in November, 44-21.
But last year was last year, and the Tigers will be looking for some revenge. This should be a fun one.
3. Gig Harbor at Squalicum — Friday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m. — Civic Stadium, Bellingham
Gig Harbor will play in a jamboree in late August, but its first true game of the season will be against Squalicum.
And the Tides will have their hands full.
New coach George Fairhart’s welcome will be a road trip in a tough environment against a strong program. Squalicum exploded for a 40-28 win over Gig Harbor to open last season at Roy Anderson Field.
The Storm averaged a ridiculous 45 points per game last season. Fairhart and his staff will have to figure out a way to slow down the tempo in the season opener.
2. Peninsula vs Timberline — Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. — Roy Anderson Field
Last season’s SSC 3A title game was a burner — Timberline’s late goal-line stand sealed a 7-3 win for the Blazers and handed Peninsula its first loss of the season.
Being denied a perfect regular season isn’t something the returning players are likely to forget. While there’s no guarantee this game will decide the conference title again this year, these are two good football programs and if nothing else, it should be a high-level, entertaining game.
But please, some more scoring in this year’s edition.
1. Fish Bowl — Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. — Roy Anderson Field
This year’s annual crosstown rivalry will be the third game of the season for both teams, which is a good thing. While we’re now two years removed from Fish Bowl being the first game of the season, having the luxury of a couple non-league games sprinkled in before the big one is something I think everyone appreciates.
Peninsula won last year’s Fish Bowl handily, beating the Tides, 33-7. With a new coach and an uncertain quarterback situation, things won’t get any easier this year for the Tides.
And yes, I know the players and coaches from both teams will tell me they’re treating this game like any other game. But with thousands of screaming of fans in attendance and annual bragging rights on the line, I’m just not buying it.
