Stolen twice, found twice: Kayak team’s boat back in safe hands, but in need of costly repairs

Stolen twice, found twice.
For the second time in a little over two weeks, someone stole a coach’s boat belonging to the Gig Harbor Canoe and Kayak Racing Team.
The boat was moored in the same spot it always is, at a dock outside Anthony’s at Gig Harbor, and it was last seen there 9:30 p.m. Monday, board member Kirsten Gregory said.
By 9 a.m. Tuesday, Gregory said, the 16-foot-long boat was gone.
But eventually, thanks to a story published by The News Tribune’s Kenny Ocker, the boat was found.
According to GHCKRT’s page, the boat was found Tuesday evening under the 11th Street Bridge on the Puyallup River in Tacoma. A fisherman spotted it and called it in.
“Officer A. Tang with the Puyallup Tribal Police recovered the boat and stayed with it (and us) until we could get it headed on its way back home,” GHCKRT’s Facebook post reads. “The registration numbers were scraped off, but Officer Tang and his partner identified it from tonight’s article by Kenny Ocker in The News Tribune. So many people contributed to this quick and happy ending - thank you!!!”
The engine, battery and mechanicals were all stripped, the boat suffered damage to the fiberglass hull, damage to the pontoons from being dragged on a roadway, damage to the aluminum railings, as well as various missing pieces and parts.
Since the boat will require serious repairs, GHCKRT has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost.
“We are in need of significant repairs, a replacement engine, and security measures to prevent the same from recurring or our other safety boat from also being stolen and stripped,” page creator Peter Chiou wrote. “Your support will go toward the continued benefit of our young people. Thank you for your generosity and support during this unfortunate ordeal - we live in a truly wonderful community.”
On Friday, the page had raised $250 of its $7,500 goal. To help with the cause, visit www.gofundme.com/ghckrt.
