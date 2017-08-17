Registration open for six-part boys hoops clinic at Gig Harbor High

The Peninsula School District is offering a six-part “Tides Monday Madness” basketball skill and development clinic this fall with Gig Harbor High School boys basketball coach Billy Landram. The clinic is open to boys first through eighth grade and will be held in the auxilary gym.
The sessions are all on Mondays: Sept 11, 18 and 25 and Oct. 2, 9 and 16. The cost is $55 for the six trainings and the clinics run from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.
Each clinic will be run by the Gig Harbor High School boys basketball coaching staff. All skill levels are welcome.
Those interested can make checks out to: Gig Harbor Boys Basketball and mail to 15209 42nd Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332.
Space is limited.
