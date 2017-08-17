Harbor Fit offering new classes, challenge in the fall

Some exciting things are happening with the Harbor Fit gym in Gig Harbor this fall. Gym owner Michele Brooks has brought Gig Harbor resident Cindy Werner on board as a partner, and the gym will be offering some new classes and challenges in the fall.
Starting Sept. 11, Harbor Fit, located at 8809 N. Harborview Unit 101, will be adding evening classes, as well additional cycle and strength morning classes.
The cycle and strength class is one of the gym’s most popular classes. It offers 30 minutes of cycling and 30 minutes of weight lifting and strength training.
The gym will also be starting a “challenge” in mid-September, helping people reach goals through fitness and nutrition.
“It will incorporate nutrition tips, classes, exercise and information on how to get fit and stay healthy and incorporate exercise into your life,” Brooks said.
The challenges typically last around 10 weeks.
Brooks said the gym’s small classes separate Harbor Fit from other gyms in the area.
“We are class-based only,” she said. “We have small classes, anywhere from four to 13 is the max. It’s a nice community and we get to know everyone here. There’s no membership fees, no initiation fees. It’s very flexible.”
The gym caters to mostly all ages, from young adults to retired folks. Brooks enjoys seeing the positive changes in people’s lives as a result of attending Harbor Fit and following the nutritional guidelines set forth.
“I’ve had several clients that have gone through their doctor after exercising with us for a while and their doctor is so amazed how much healthier they are,” Brooks said. “We have someone who was 55 and had never really exercised, now she comes to us five days a week. She’s in the best shape she’s ever been it. People just become healthier. That’s my favorite part, seeing people that really enjoy the classes and camaraderie.”
Harbor Fit offers classes seven days per week. The first class is always offered for free. Classes cost $12 per session or $70 for an unlimited monthly pass. There are also 5, 10 and 20 class pass options.
The gym also allows yoga instructors and other fitness instructors to use the space.
“We’re always looking for people who want to rent our space for workshops or whatever else they want to do,” Brooks said.
Those interested in giving Harbor Fit a try can visit harborfitllc.com for additional information.
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
