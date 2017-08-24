PSD girls lacrosse taps assistant Pease as team’s new head coach

When Hannah Pease moved to the Pacific Northwest two years ago with her husband, she knew she wanted to stay involved with coaching lacrosse in some capacity.
Despite living in Shelton, she joined the Peninsula School District girls’ lacrosse team as an assistant coach last season.
Now, Pease, 26, has been named the team’s head coach for the spring 2018 season.
Pease coached in Charlotte, North Carolina for five years before coming to Washington. She said she sees a lot of similarities with the sport’s trajectory.
“When I first got to Charlotte, their lacrosse was comparable to what it is here right now,” Pease said. “Over the five years I was there, it blew up. I feel like it’s going to happen here, also. Everyone has heard of lacrosse now. Everyone is trying it.”
The Peninsula School District team draws from both Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools. Last spring was the team’s inaugural season.
“The girls were great,” Pease said. “I really enjoyed it.”
Pease teaches at Pioneer Primary School in Shelton.
“Coaching helps keep my sanity,” Pease said with a laugh.
Pease played lacrosse at Belmont Abbey College, a Division II school in North Carolina. She’s excited for her first crack at being the head coach for the PSD squad.
“I work really hard to build a good rapport with my team,” Pease said. “In the short term, I’d like to see a JV team for the PSD team. In the long term, it’d be great to have teams at each high school with middle school feeder programs.”
Pease said she’s hoping to stick around for the area for a while and build something special.
“It’s a lot different than the south,” she said. “But I’m really enjoying it here.”
