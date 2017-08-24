Keystone Paddlers bring home medals from nationals

The Keystone Paddlers, one of the two flatwater sprint canoe and kayak racing teams in Gig Harbor, brought home eight gold, 13 silver and five bronze medals from the USA Canoe and Kayak 2017 Sprint National Championships in Clermont, Florida earlier this month.
Jonathan Barnato, 17, a senior at Gig Harbor High School in his fifth year of paddling, qualified for the third year in a row to represent the U.S. at the Olympic Hopes Regatta, this year to be held in Racice, Czech Republic, Sept. 15 to 17.
Jack Capper, 17, a senior at Gig Harbor High School in his fifth year of paddling, made a B Final, men’s K4, 500m, at the ICF Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships held in Pitesti, Romania, July 27 to 30. It has been more than 15 years since a Team USA Men’s K4 has made a final event.
Jesse Lishchuk, 22, a senior at Temple University in Philadelphia, in his ninth year of paddling, qualified for the third time to represent the U.S. at the ICF Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships.
The mission of Keystone Paddlers is to promote the sport of paddling for life. The club welcome paddlers from all backgrounds, ages and disciplines and is committed to helping paddlers in the pursuit of their individual goals, whether recreational or competitive.
Keystone Paddlers origins began in 2009 in Newtown, Pennsylvania and expanded in January 2017 with the West Coast location in Gig Harbor. Keystone Paddlers has paddlers of all levels, from development to masters paddlers.
