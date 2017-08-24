Basketball, golf, now tennis: Gig Harbor’s Landram stars as three-sport coach

Three-sport high school athletes aren’t unusual at the high school level. But three-sport coaches? That’s a different story.
Billy Landram will stake that claim at Gig Harbor High School. In addition to being the boys basketball and boys golf coach for the Tides, he’ll be the boys tennis coach this fall.
“I have to be organized,” Landram said, with a laugh. “Basketball is definitely my first love. The other sports, the kids determine their path a little more. Basketball is a lot more subjective than tennis or golf. You’re working as a team, trying to get everyone on the same page.”
Landram has a tennis background, though. His late father, Bill, was the high school tennis coach at North Mason High School for more than 20 years. Billy would often make his way to the court after school, even as a youngster.
“I’d go over to practice (tennis) as a third-grader,” Landram said. “I started getting pretty good. I beat the No. 1 varsity kid as a seventh grader, 6-0, 6-0. I eventually got ranked for tennis and played from Canada down to southern Oregon.”
Landram played up until his senior year of high school, when he decided to focus solely on basketball.
Landram, who also teaches P.E. at Gig Harbor High, lost his dad to a heart attack his sophomore year of high school. In a way, he’s following in his footsteps a bit, coaching the tennis program for the Tides. But for Landram, he said that wasn’t a driving factor in his decision to coach this fall.
“I’m thankful for the years we had with him,” Landram said. “But we have different interests, different strengths and weaknesses.”
Landram isn’t sure how long he’ll coach the tennis team, telling Gig Harbor athletic director Bob Werner he’s probably not the long-term solution. But he’ll enjoy the time on the courts while it lasts.
“I think we have a pretty good team out here this year,” Landram said. “It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy working with the kids.”
