Gig Harbor Junior Sailing had a strong showing at a Seattle sailing festival over the weekend, teaming up with the Tacoma Racing Team to bring home several medals. The four athletes on the right side of the photo represented the Gig Harbor team. From left: Julia Sherry, Alyosha Strum-Palerm, Axel Stordahl and Peter Ryalls.
Gateway: Sports

Gig Harbor Junior Sail brings home medals from Seattle sailing festival

Gateway news services

August 31, 2017 10:32 AM

The Gig Harbor Yacht Club Junior Sail high school race team had a strong showing over the weekend at the 2017 Northwest Junior Olympics Sailing Festival at the Seattle Yacht Club.

GHYC Junior Sail racers combined with the Tacoma Racing Team to bring home several medals. The programs’ five FJ teams, racing double-handed Flying Junior sailing dinghies, and came away with first-, third-, fourth-, ninth- and 11th-place finishes.

The Race Team also sent two laser crews, finishing 26th and 29th in an ultra-competitive fleet of lasers.

“The kids were well behaved and respectful of other competitors and parents this weekend,” said team parent Eric Stordahl. “We represented the Tacoma Racing Team very nicely. The results indicate to me we have a group of talented older racers and a rising group of newer sailors who are very eager to learn. What a great program we are becoming.”

