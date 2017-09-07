Gig Harbor drops season opener to Squalicum, 31-15 in Bellingham

The Squalicum football team turned to its senior running back Triston Smith, who poured in well over 100 yards en route to a 31-15 win over visiting Gig Harbor late Friday at Civic Stadium.
The Storm were up 14-7 at halftime and then extended their lead to 31-7 thanks to two touchdown runs by Smith.
Gig Harbor quarterback Nick Yockey found the end zone on a keeper for the Tides’ first score of the season, putting Gig Harbor (0-1) within a touchdown heading into the break. Yockey found receiver Jurrian Hering earlier in the drive for a 60-yard completion to set up the score.
Spencer Lloyd made his first start at quarterback for Squalicum and threw the ball “nice and efficiently,” according to Squalicum coach Nick Lucey.
Lucey also said Squalicum’s defense did a good job of taking away Gig Harbor’s run game.
Gig Harbor arrived in Bellingham early on gameday, taking in some of the local sights before heading to the stadium for the game.
Gig Harbor returns home hoping to get back on track this Friday night against visiting Spanaway Lake. The Sentinels lost their first game of the season to Todd Beamer, 43-28.
Kickoff at Roy Anderson Field is set for 7 p.m.
After facing Spanaway Lake this week, Gig Harbor begins league play with the annual Fish Bowl on Friday, Sept. 15 at Roy Anderson Field. Gig Harbor will be the “home” team in this year’s edition of the crosstown rivalry.
Gateway sports editor Jon Manley contributed to this report.
