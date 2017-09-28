Peninsula crushes Shelton, 56-0

The Peninsula High School football team had no trouble dispatching Shelton on Friday night, winning easily, 56-0.
Peninsula (3-1 overall, 2-0 South Sound 3A) cruised easily over visiting Shelton (0-4, 0-2) at Roy Anderson Field.
Braeden Potter kicked off the scoring in the first quarter with a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown. Peninsula quarterback Burke Griffin found Peyton Bice for a 39-yard score, and Potter added an 11-yard run to put the Seahawks up 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Ozzy Marten scored the second quarter’s lone touchdown with a 1-yard run.
In the third quarter, Griffin found Bice again for a 15-yard pass before Potter added his third score of the game on a 1-yard run. Alex Walsh scored on a 95-yard run to put the Seahawks up 49-0 late.
Griffin finished 10-for-13 for 232 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On the ground, Walsh racked up 95 yards on his one rushing attempt, while Griffin added 67 yards on three runs. Potter and senior running back Michael Foreman combined for 79 yards on 11 carries.
Alex Beloate led the team in receiving with four catches for 109 yards. Bice added 73 yards on three catches.
Peninsula figures to face a tougher opponent this week, hitting the road to take on Capital (2-2, 1-1) at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Sept. 29. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
