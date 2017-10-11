Tides' co-captain Hannah Yerex (1) is lauded by her teammates and coaches for her fiery play, skill and emotion in big matches.
Tides' co-captain Hannah Yerex (1) is lauded by her teammates and coaches for her fiery play, skill and emotion in big matches. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Tides' co-captain Hannah Yerex (1) is lauded by her teammates and coaches for her fiery play, skill and emotion in big matches. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

Gateway: Sports

Jumping, yelling, hugs, high-fives — Gig Harbor volleyball’s Yerex a bundle of energy

By Jon Manley

jmanley@gateline.com

October 11, 2017 10:27 AM

Gig Harbor volleyball is back on top in the Class 3A South Sound Conference, thanks to its 3-1 win over Capital last week. Senior outside hitter Hannah Yerex is leading the charge, both with her play on the court and with her emotion.

The emotion Yerex plays with is obvious to anyone who watches a Tides’ game this season. Jumping, yelling, hugs, high-fives — all par for the course for Yerex during matches.

“She has a lot of passion. She’s energetic,” Gig Harbor coach Melissa Klein said, taking a short pause. “All the time. Which is awesome for us, because teams need a couple girls like that on the team.”

Senior outside hitter Lauren Hatfield is a bit quieter, letting her play do the talking. That style contrasts quite a bit with Yerex, who brings a fiery demeanor to the court.

“She definitely brings a lot of energy,” Hatfield said of her teammate. “She’s always been that way. I play club with her also. She definitely changes the momentum on the court. When she’s on, you can really tell. It changes the effort of our whole team.”

Yerex is aware that type of energy is contagious.

“That’s kind of my thing — I like to bring the energy,” Yerex said. “I like to get the team hyped up. Especially when we’re down, I think it’s even more important to be excited, to be focused on the game. I like to bring that to the team.”

Yerex finished with 12 kills, 17 digs and three aces in Gig Harbor’s crucial league win over Capital.

“I think this shows we can work hard and come back,” Yerex said. “We went undefeated last year, so everyone was out for our head this season. We lost our first match. To come back and win this tonight, it shows we’re working hard and we’re going to come back and make a strong run in state. That’s our goal.”

Yerex, along with Hatfield and hard-hitting senior Hadassah Ward, have a chance to get the Tides deep into the Class 3A state tournament this year.

One thing is certain: Yerex will be fired up for the postseason.

“She’s never tired,” Klein said. “It’s great.”

Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win

    Peninsula High School beat crosstown rival Gig Harbor 31-21 in the 39th edition of the Fish Bowl at Roy Henderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win 1:02

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win
Peninsula beats Gig Harbor in Fish Bowl, 31-21 1:42

Peninsula beats Gig Harbor in Fish Bowl, 31-21
UW cornerback Austin Joyner on his enforcer role as a hitter: 'I personally know Kenny Easley' 0:45

UW cornerback Austin Joyner on his enforcer role as a hitter: 'I personally know Kenny Easley'

View More Video