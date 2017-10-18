Gig Harbor’s Bradley Peloquin, shown here at the Fort Steilacoom Invitational earlier in the season, took fifth at the Nike Portland XC meet against some of the top high school runners on the west coast.
Gig Harbor’s Bradley Peloquin, shown here at the Fort Steilacoom Invitational earlier in the season, took fifth at the Nike Portland XC meet against some of the top high school runners on the west coast. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Gig Harbor’s Bradley Peloquin, shown here at the Fort Steilacoom Invitational earlier in the season, took fifth at the Nike Portland XC meet against some of the top high school runners on the west coast. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Gateway: Sports

Gig Harbor’s Peloquin takes fifth at Nike Portland XC

By Jon Manley

jmanley@gateline.com

October 18, 2017 5:40 PM

Gig Harbor junior Bradley Peloquin set a personal record and took fifth place against some of the best high school runners on the West Coast in late September at the Nike Portland XC meet at the Portland Meadows Race Track in Oregon, clocking in at 15 minutes, 22.2 seconds.

“It felt better than last year,” Peloquin said. “ I remember last year, I had gone out with the lead group. I just went out hard and tried to hold on.”

This year’s race went out fast, also, with Lincoln’s James Mwaura setting the place and taking first with a time of 14:54.3, well ahead of second-place finished Alex Slenning from Wilson High in Portland, who clocked in at 15:15.1.

“I was able to stay pretty close (to Mwaura) for most of the race,” Peloquin said. “You just have to stay tough in the middle part of the race. I definitely wanted to go out towards the front. When the gun went off, I wanted to makes sure I was in a good position. It’s one of those races where it’s so flat, you want to be in a good position at the mile. You don’t have a hill or anything to make up. So I just wanted to get in a good position.”

Peloquin said he faded a bit toward the end of the race, but was nonetheless pleased with his finish and setting a new personal record time.

Gig Harbor senior Nolan Carroll took 53rd at 16:27.2, while senior Finlay Adamson took 102nd, clocking in at 17:02.7. Gig Harbor will aim to win the Class 3A South Sound Conference championship meet this Thursday afternoon at Fort Steilacoom Park.

While Peloquin likely won’t win an individual state title this year — that spot, barring an unforeseen circumstance, should go to Mwaura — Gig Harbor is still among the competitors to win the team title in 3A.

“We’re just going to keep training the way we’ve been training,” Peloquin said. “We’re starting to enter the peak phase. We’re not going to be running as long as we have been. The workouts we’re doing are going to be more speed-based. We’re definitely getting ready for the postseason.”

Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win

    Peninsula High School beat crosstown rival Gig Harbor 31-21 in the 39th edition of the Fish Bowl at Roy Henderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win 1:02

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win
Peninsula beats Gig Harbor in Fish Bowl, 31-21 1:42

Peninsula beats Gig Harbor in Fish Bowl, 31-21
Gusts of gale-force wind pepper South Sound 0:43

Gusts of gale-force wind pepper South Sound

View More Video