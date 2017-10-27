Timberline claims league title with 51-14 win over Peninsula

In a night that was set up nicely for a revenge scenario — Peninsula could win the Class 3A South Sound Conference over last year’s conference winner, Timberline, on Friday night at Roy Anderson Field — everything went wrong for the Seahawks.
At the end of the first half, Peninsula had as many passing yards as it did turnovers: Four. Timberline took advantage of the good field position and the Seahawks had little luck stopping the Blazers’ rushing attack, as Timberline took a 37-0 lead into the half.
The bleeding stopped slightly in the second half, but it was too little, too late, as Timberline (9-0 overall, 7-0 South Sound Conference 3A) came out on top 51-14, beating Peninsula for the league title for the second year in a row.
A tough pill to swallow — forgive Peninsula coach Ross Filkins for not even wanting to.
“I’m not going to (swallow the pill),” Filkins said. “I’m going to throw it up right now and then after feeling better, we’re going to flush it and move on.”
Turning the ball over isn’t a winning recipe in any game, but especially not a team as physical and tough as Timberline.
“When you’re playing one of the better teams in the state for the league title, those are things you cannot do,” Filkins said. “We’ll learn from it, grow as a team and move on.”
Filkins acknowledged Timberline’s physicality, especially at the line of scrimmage.
“They’re the No. 1 defense in the state for a reason,” Filkins said. “But we were able to run the ball effectively. In the passing game, we had a lot of stuff there that was left on the table. Really uncharacteristic of us. We’re extremely disappointed. Hats off to Timberline, they’re a good team. Nobody’s perfect — we sure weren’t tonight.”
Timberline senior running back Michael Barnes paced the Blazers with 136 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Timberline’s bruising fullbacks Jamin Faalogo and Mason Simeta scored two touchdowns apiece. Timberline quarterback Hunter Campau added two more scores on the ground.
One of the lone bright spots on the evening for the Seahawks was the hard-nosed running of junior running back Braeden Potter. Potter tallied 69 yards on 11 carries and added 36 yards and a touchdown on two catches. He also recovered an onside kick.
“I like his effort,” Filkins said of his junior. “He’s exemplary of what we try to do in our program. I think we need to make sure that we’re getting that kind of effort from everybody on every night.”
Senior Alex Beloate provided perhaps the game’s most explosive play for the Seahawks — an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
Despite the loss, Peninsula (6-3, 5-2) is still qualified for the Class 3A playoffs. The date and time of Peninsula’s first playoff game is to be determined.
“We’re 0-0 (now),” Filkins said. “We haven’t won a game all week. It’s already over. We’re moving on to the next thing. We’re 0-0 like everyone else that’s going to the playoffs. We’ve got to go get a win.”
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
BOX SCORE
Timberline
7
30
14
0--51
Peninsula
0
0
7
7--14
Statistics
Passing
Peninsula: Griffin 5/14, TD, 3 INT.
Timberline: Campau 4/6, INT.
Rushing
Peninsula: Potter 11/69; McDonald 2/16; Beloate 1/-2.
Timberline: Barnes 16/136; Anderson 7/30; Spiegner 4/26; Edmond 3/26; Faalogo 4/13, 2 TD; Simeta 2/2, 2TD.
Receiving
Peninsula: Potter 2/36, TD; Bass 1/7; McKinney 1/5; Keim 1/4.
Timberline: Graham 1/28; Anderson 1/22; Roundsley 1/9; Steepy 1/8.
Comments