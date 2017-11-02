Gig Harbor girls swim wins South Sound Conference title

The Gig Harbor High School girls swim team won its second consecutive Class 3A South Sound Conference title on Friday at The Evergreen State College pool in Olympia.
The Tides scored 501 points to take the top spot. Central Kitsap came in a distant second place with 345.5 points. Capital, North Thurston, Peninsula, Timberline and Shelton rounded out the rest of the leader board, respectively.
Gig Harbor diver Tia Mischel won the diving portion of the meet with a state-qualifying total of 367.30 points.
“The Tides drew strength from the many years of a Tides history and culture that is defined by rising to the challenges presented at the postseason championship meets,” Gig Harbor coach Mike Kelly said.
The Tides started the meet with a win in the 200-meter medley relay, with strong performances from Nina Neira, Audrey Willson, Tatum Benson and Paige Everling, clocking in at 2 minutes, 1.17 seconds.
Megan Hanson won the 200 free with a time of 2:02.50, beating the second-place finisher by nearly four seconds.
“We were blessed with some wins, but the vast majority of our points came from the second through 16th-place finishes,” Kelly said. “More often than not, the times performed today were either a seasonal- or lifetime-best effort. The whole team did a fantastic job of performing at a high level in an intense environment. The coaching staff is very proud of all of our swimmers and divers.”
The West Central District III swim meet will take place at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma on Friday (Nov. 3) and Saturday (Nov. 4). Swimmers who qualify out of districts will compete in the state swim meet at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way on Nov. 10 and 11.
