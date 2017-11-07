Peninsula's Braeden Potter Potter and No. 53 Isaac Casey strip the ball from Panthers' running back Keegan Stich.
Peninsula's Braeden Potter Potter and No. 53 Isaac Casey strip the ball from Panthers' running back Keegan Stich. VERONICA FOLEY Courtesy
Peninsula's Braeden Potter Potter and No. 53 Isaac Casey strip the ball from Panthers' running back Keegan Stich. VERONICA FOLEY Courtesy

Gateway: Sports

Peninsula football storms into state playoffs with 45-27 win over Snohomish

By Jon Manley

jmanley@gateline.com

November 07, 2017 3:58 PM

Peninsula had little trouble with visiting Snohomish in the loser-out West Central District III matchup at Roy Anderson Field on Friday night, winning 45-27. With the win, the Seahawks are moving onto the Class 3A state playoffs.

Peninsula will hit the road to face Mountain View in Vancouver at 7 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 11). Peninsula beat Mountain View in the opening round of the state playoffs last year, 17-0.

Against Snohomish, quarterback Burke Griffin finished 12-for-18 for 193 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for another. Receiver Alex Beloate finished with 98 yards on six catches and a pair of touchdowns, also blocking a pair of Snohomish extra point attempts.

Junior running back Braeden Potter paced the Seahawks with 147 yards on 16 carries. Senior Michael Foreman chipped in 34 yards on 11 carries.

In addition to Beloate’s big game, senior receiver Jace Keim had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Isaac Casey led the team with eight tackles and a sack. Peninsula went into the half with a 31-0 lead, effectively putting the game out of reach for Snohomish.

Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win

    Peninsula High School beat crosstown rival Gig Harbor 31-21 in the 39th edition of the Fish Bowl at Roy Henderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win 1:02

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win
Peninsula beats Gig Harbor in Fish Bowl, 31-21 1:42

Peninsula beats Gig Harbor in Fish Bowl, 31-21
Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

View More Video