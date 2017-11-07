Peninsula football storms into state playoffs with 45-27 win over Snohomish

Peninsula had little trouble with visiting Snohomish in the loser-out West Central District III matchup at Roy Anderson Field on Friday night, winning 45-27. With the win, the Seahawks are moving onto the Class 3A state playoffs.
Peninsula will hit the road to face Mountain View in Vancouver at 7 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 11). Peninsula beat Mountain View in the opening round of the state playoffs last year, 17-0.
Against Snohomish, quarterback Burke Griffin finished 12-for-18 for 193 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for another. Receiver Alex Beloate finished with 98 yards on six catches and a pair of touchdowns, also blocking a pair of Snohomish extra point attempts.
Junior running back Braeden Potter paced the Seahawks with 147 yards on 16 carries. Senior Michael Foreman chipped in 34 yards on 11 carries.
In addition to Beloate’s big game, senior receiver Jace Keim had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Isaac Casey led the team with eight tackles and a sack. Peninsula went into the half with a 31-0 lead, effectively putting the game out of reach for Snohomish.
