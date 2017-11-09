Despite district loss to Capital, Gig Harbor volleyball in state tournament once again

The Gig Harbor High School volleyball team is back in the Class 3A state tournament after a strong performance in the West Central District III/Southwest bi-district tournament.
Gig Harbor opened the tournament with 3-0 wins over Hudson’s Bay, Wilson and North Thurston, setting up a showdown with South Sound Conference nemesis Capital. Gig Harbor and Capital split the regular season series, but the Cougars came out on top this time, beating the Tides in three games.
Gig Harbor settles for the district’s No. 2 seed.
Gig Harbor will have a road trip ahead, heading to the Toyota Center in Kennewick this weekend (Nov. 10 and 11) for the state tournament. Gig Harbor (16-3) opens the tournament against Mercer Island (19-2) at 8 a.m. Friday (Nov. 10). The Islanders won the 3A KingCo with a 14-0 record.
The winner will face the winner of Stanwood and Holy Names Academy at 5 p.m., also on Friday.
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
Comments