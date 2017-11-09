Tides co-captain Lauren Hatfield (11) is hoping to guide Gig Harbor into a deep run through the Class 3A state tournament in Kennewick this weekend.
Tides co-captain Lauren Hatfield (11) is hoping to guide Gig Harbor into a deep run through the Class 3A state tournament in Kennewick this weekend. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Tides co-captain Lauren Hatfield (11) is hoping to guide Gig Harbor into a deep run through the Class 3A state tournament in Kennewick this weekend. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

Gateway: Sports

Despite district loss to Capital, Gig Harbor volleyball in state tournament once again

By Jon Manley

jmanley@gateline.com

November 09, 2017 9:50 AM

The Gig Harbor High School volleyball team is back in the Class 3A state tournament after a strong performance in the West Central District III/Southwest bi-district tournament.

Gig Harbor opened the tournament with 3-0 wins over Hudson’s Bay, Wilson and North Thurston, setting up a showdown with South Sound Conference nemesis Capital. Gig Harbor and Capital split the regular season series, but the Cougars came out on top this time, beating the Tides in three games.

Gig Harbor settles for the district’s No. 2 seed.

Gig Harbor will have a road trip ahead, heading to the Toyota Center in Kennewick this weekend (Nov. 10 and 11) for the state tournament. Gig Harbor (16-3) opens the tournament against Mercer Island (19-2) at 8 a.m. Friday (Nov. 10). The Islanders won the 3A KingCo with a 14-0 record.

The winner will face the winner of Stanwood and Holy Names Academy at 5 p.m., also on Friday.

Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win

    Peninsula High School beat crosstown rival Gig Harbor 31-21 in the 39th edition of the Fish Bowl at Roy Henderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win 1:02

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win
Peninsula beats Gig Harbor in Fish Bowl, 31-21 1:42

Peninsula beats Gig Harbor in Fish Bowl, 31-21
Burr-Kirven discusses the 'evil genius' on the Huskies’ defense 0:47

Burr-Kirven discusses the 'evil genius' on the Huskies’ defense

View More Video