Gig Harbor volleyball takes 7th in state

The Gig Harbor volleyball team took seventh place in the Class 3A state tournament over the weekend at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Gig Harbor opened the tournament with disappointment, dropping its first-round match on Friday to Mercer Island, 3-0.
The scene on Saturday was more celebratory: post-match festivities included a piggyback ride for Lauren Hatfield courtesy of fellow senior Hadassah Ward, the two posing for photos as Hatfield clutched the seventh-place trophy, her arms curling around Ward’s neck.
The Tides (19-4) won three consecutive matches – including two on Saturday – to take seventh.
Gig Harbor (19-4) defeated North Thurston 25-12, 25-7, 25-20 in an elimination match on Saturday before besting Snohomish in three games for a trophy.
Against North Thurston, Hatfield had 11 kills and 21 digs, Ward 10 kills and two blocks, and Hannah Yerex eight kills, nine digs and two aces. The trio was at it again against Snohomish: Hatfield had 13 kills and seven digs, Ward 14 kills and two blocks, Yerex 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces.
South Sound Conference peer Capital won the 3A state tournament, beating Mercer Island, 3-1.
Gateway sports editor Jon Manley contributed to this story.
