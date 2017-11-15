Gig Harbor girls swim takes 14th at state meet

The Gig Harbor High School girls swim team took 14th overall in the team standings at the Class 3A state tournament over the weekend at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Peninsula finished in 31st place.
Gig Harbor moved all three relays into the finals, along with individual swims from Megan Hanson and Tatum Benson.
Gig Harbor’s diving team had a strong day. Tia Mischel took fourth with 254.20 points, Natalie Davidson took 10th with 212.45 points, Madelyn Johnson took 12th with 206.50 points and Kirsten Vorpahl placed 17th with 205.35 points. Snohomish’s Kayli Kersavage took first with 290.20 points.
“It was a successful season for the Tides girls swim and dive team, as they won the South Sound Conference, West Central District 3A Swim and Dive championship and placed 14th at state,” wrote Gig Harbor coach Mike Kelly in an email. “The season went way too fast. There are many good memories and it was a great group of girls to coach.”
Peninsula sophomore Emma Keith participated in the prelims of the 50-yard freestyle, recording a time of 26.19 seconds.
Senior Lissa Racette took third in the consolation final of the 100 butterfly with a time of 27.60.
