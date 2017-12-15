Peninsula boys topple Gig Harbor, 54-37; Gig Harbor girls ride Maxwell’s big game to 60-30 win over Peninsula

Peninsula High rode strong defense and consistent offensive play to a 54-37 road win over crosstown rival Gig Harbor on Friday night.
The game was close early on, with Gig Harbor sophomore center Drew Parrish finding easy looks around the rim and an electric student section supporting the Tides.
But Peninsula stayed composed, battling back and retaking the lead in the first quarter. Peninsula didn’t trail the rest of the game.
“It feels good, especially it their place,” said Peninsula senior forward Seth Kasteler, who finished with a team-high 15 points for the Seahawks. “We knew it was going to be loud, and they were going to want to punch us the first four minutes of the game. They did. We just kept working and we knew to stay composed and came back.”
The game turned around when Robles put 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Kaleb Lichau in the game. Lichau threw a block party for the rest of the game, swatting shots away and limiting Gig Harbor’s looks in the key.
“All week, coach has been talking about ‘95 percent,’” Lichau said. “It means that 95 percent of the time on the court, you don’t have the ball. I’m just trying to live up to that. That’s all.”
Robles heaped praise onto his sophomore after his stellar defensive effort.
“Holy cow — he did a great job,” Robles said. “Kaleb had an outstanding game. He did everything we asked him to do and then some. He executed the gameplan. He had numerous altered shots. And then a couple baskets, a couple rebounds. He’s coming along very nicely.”
Gig Harbor hit six 3-pointers in the first half, with Sam Miller and Jared Brinkman both hitting two each before halftime. Kasteler quietly filled up the stat sheet throughout the game. But mostly, Peninsula relied on stifling defense.
“We knew that they don’t do a great job of getting open shots,” Kasteler said. “They drive, we talked about how all of their points were coming from the free throw line and off second chance points. If we stop those two things, they’re not scoring easily.”
Whenever Gig Harbor threatened to come back — like when Gig Harbor’s Kaden Garnaas hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter to cut the lead to five — Peninsula answered.
“Credit to our boys,” Robles said. “They had some composure and some poise. Basketball is a game of runs. If we can have some poise when they go on theirs and just execute and do the little things, we think we put ourselves in a good position to win. We did tonight.”
After starting 0-2 in the Class 3A South Sound Conference with losses to Timberline and Capital, Peninsula (4-2 overall, 2-2 SSC 3A) has bounced back convincingly, beating Yelm on Tuesday, 62-41, before handing Gig Harbor (2-4, 1-3) the loss on Friday.
MAXWELL SHINES AS TIDES TOPPLE SEAHAWKS
The boys game was the second leg of a doubleheader on Friday night, with the girls opening the action in the first game.
The game started slow, with Gig Harbor holding a 6-5 lead for much of the first quarter.
And then junior guard Brynna Maxwell took over. Maxwell lit up the score sheet, providing a much-needed spark for the Tides to put Gig Harbor up 16-5 at the end of the first quarter. Maxwell finished with 25 points, 19 of which came in the first half.
“I just felt like I needed to do what the team needed me to do,” Maxwell said. “If it was hitting open jumpers, getting a rebound, making a pass, that was it. Anna (Stewart) hit some clutch threes. Our freshman, Meghan Edwards had some clutch threes. Everyone kind of pulled together and we went on that run. That was huge for us.”
Gig Harbor never looked back, as the Tides came out on top against their crosstown rival, 60-30. Maxwell’s play in the first half was the difference maker in the early separation.
“She’s just that next-level player,” said Gig Harbor coach Megan Murray. “She knows how to put her team on her shoulders and be able to do that for us. That run sparked some energy with everybody else. it just kind of us kept us going. I think we were able to hold them on the defensive end.”
Gig Harbor (6-1 overall, 4-0 SSC 3A) limited Peninsula (5-1, 3-1) star junior Belle Frazier to 14 points in the contest. Peninsula center Kirsten Ritchie added seven points.
For the Tides, senior forward Maddie Willett scored 14, 12 of which came in the second half, while freshman Meghan Edwards chipped in 10 points.
Willett said she wanted to let the game come to her, finding open looks for teammates.
“Today, I just really focused on passing,” Willett said. “I thought I had a lot of good passes to my teammates. All my teammates can knock down shots, so that’s really what I thought I excelled at today. I just got going in the second half, got more open shots.”
The energy on both sides was noticeable the entire game, with Peninsula pressuring full-court and playing hard until the final buzzer. Gig Harbor’s effort was strong as well.
“Obviously, with the hype of the rivalry, it feels good to just come out and play well from start to finish,” Murray said. “The girls battled all the way to the end. They’re diving on the floor for loose balls, getting defensive stops when we’re up by 30. That just says a lot about their focus and commitment to the game.”
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
