Peninsula’s Frazier passes 1,000 career points — as a junior

Peninsula High School guard Belle Frazier just passed the 1,000 career points mark, and she’s only a junior.
Frazier passed the mark against Central Kitsap on Friday. She didn’t know until after the game.
“My dad was doing the math while I was playing — he texted me after the game and said, ‘I think you just passed it,’” Frazier said.
On the bus home after the road win over the Cougars, Peninsula coach Mike Schick announced the feat to the team.
“It was really fun,” Frazier said. “Everyone was freaking out — and especially on Twitter.”
Frazier and Schick aren’t certain which one of Frazier’s shots broke the 1,000-point threshold.
“Knowing Belle, it probably came on a fast break steal and layup,” Schick said.
That wouldn’t be far-fetched — Frazier is averaging a ridiculous 6.3 steals per game, to accompany her 23.3 points per game this season.
They also aren’t sure whether she’s the school’s career points record holder. The record keeping for girls basketball at the high school over the years has been spotty, at best.
“I don’t know, but I’m more than confident that by the time she’s done, she’ll definitely be the all-time leading scorer at Peninsula,” Schick said.
Shick heaped praise onto his junior wing, who has guided the Seahawks to a 10-1 start this season.
“It’s a big deal,” he said. “I think it’s a bigger deal for her because she’s very unselfish. You see programs where a player where put up 30 points a game, but it’s for a 3-17 team. This is starting to become a winning program. To still be a team player and look for other girls — she’s not worried about her stats, she’s worried about helping the team, whether that’s with steals, rebounds, assists, or scoring when we need her to.”
Frazier is 6-feet tall but handles the ball like a point guard.
“Her size makes her special,” Schick said. “To be 6 feet and handle the ball the way she does is special. And her ability to see things before they happen is special, her anticipation on offense, knowing where girls are going to be. She’s bringing out the best in other girls, as well, to make them step their game up. She’s just a natural leader with her words and actions, as well.”
For Frazier, it was a fun accomplishment, but she’s not spending too much time dwelling on it.
“I think it’s just another check off the list,” Frazier said.
Frazier said she doesn’t have a number in mind, as far as a career points goal she’d like to reach.
“I just want to do the best I can do,” Frazier said.
For Peninsula, that’s more than enough.
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
