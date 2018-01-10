Gig Harbor’s Maddie Willett is the new school record holder for career points. Willett broke Rebecca Sexton’s mark of 949 points, which has stood since 2007.
Gig Harbor’s Maddie Willett is the new school record holder for career points. Willett broke Rebecca Sexton’s mark of 949 points, which has stood since 2007. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Maddie Willett is the new school record holder for career points. Willett broke Rebecca Sexton’s mark of 949 points, which has stood since 2007. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Gateway: Sports

Gig Harbor’s Willett is school’s new career points leader

By Jon Manley

jmanley@gateline.com

January 10, 2018 01:56 PM

The Gig Harbor High School girls basketball program has a new career points leader. Senior wing Maddie Willett broke Rebecca Sexton’s mark of 949 points, which has stood since 2007.

Willett broke the record with a 3-pointer in Gig Harbor’s 43-40 loss to Timberline on Jan. 3. She currently has 972 career points.

“I was proud of myself, of course,” Willett said. “But I wasn’t really ecstatic.”

That’s because Willett was focused on the game, still. She had no idea she was creeping up the record — her parents and her coach, Megan Murray, did an excellent job keeping it a secret from Willett. So when Willett broke the record midway through the game against Timberline, Willett wasn’t sure how to react.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The public announcer made an announcement regarding the record during a timeout and Willett was handed a special ball commemorating her achievement.

Willett’s parents were in the stands, cheering loudly, along with her neighbors and some of her close friends.

“It was cool that a lot of people were that maybe wouldn’t have normally been there,” Willett said. “Then the announcer said something about it during the timeout. I don’t really hear people while I’m playing. I was just focused on the game.”

Gig Harbor came out on the losing end this time against the Blazers, but it was still a night to remember for the program, and especially for Willett.

“It’s very cool,” she said. “I’m very proud of myself. I did this with missing multiple games, battling different kinds of injuries and playing a position that’s not my regular position. And I also did it with being a good teammate and sharing the ball. I think team is a very important concept in basketball. You play basketball for fun, and I want basketball to be fun for everybody on my team. I want everybody to be included and everyone to get involved in the game. It’s everyone, even all the fans. Everyone helped. I didn’t do this alone.”

Murray was proud to see her senior claim the record.

“I think it’s awesome,” Murray said. “Anytime anybody can do that during their four-year varsity career, I think it’s an awesome accomplishment.”

Murray lauded Willett’s versatility and presence since she stepped on campus as a freshman.

“She’s well deserving of it,” Murray said. “As a freshman, she was the focal point of our offense. She has the ability to score and the diversity of playing the 3 and 4 spots, the ability to score inside, but also be able to lull the defense to the perimeter. Her perimeter shooting has gotten a lot better the last couple years. Definitely, being able to have both is a huge asset.”

Willett celebrated with her parents at The Float in Purdy with her favorite meal, some clam strips. Willett knows her days as the record holder will most likely be numbered. Junior Brynna Maxwell could eclipse the record soon, possibly even later this year, or early next season. If that’s the case, Willett is rooting for her.

“I think it’d be awesome for someone to break it again,” Willett said. “I’d be proud for anyone who did that. I think it’s cool for someone to break it. Basketball is competitive but it’s also supposed to be fun. I’m proud of this but it doesn’t define who I am. There’s a lot more in basketball than just scoring.”

Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win

    Peninsula High School beat crosstown rival Gig Harbor 31-21 in the 39th edition of the Fish Bowl at Roy Henderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win 1:02

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win
Peninsula beats Gig Harbor in Fish Bowl, 31-21 1:42

Peninsula beats Gig Harbor in Fish Bowl, 31-21
Zack Paulsen, Jordan Parker discuss Curtis’ OT win over Bellarmine. Big game vs Rogers looms 2:03

Zack Paulsen, Jordan Parker discuss Curtis’ OT win over Bellarmine. Big game vs Rogers looms

View More Video