Brynna Maxwell scores 27, leads Gig Harbor to state semis with 57-52 win over Bethel

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:02 Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win Pause 1:42 Peninsula beats Gig Harbor in Fish Bowl, 31-21 2:23 Highlights: Brynna Maxwell, Gig Harbor repay Bethel, advance to 3A semifinals 1:08 Gonzaga Prep’s Anton Watson talks Richland matchup, UW signee’s thunderous dunk 1:18 Highlights from West Seattle's season sweep of Seattle Prep 1:35 Highlights: USC signee Kevin Porter Jr.’s 29 points leads Rainier Beach over Wilson 1:04 Highlights of Stanwood's upset of top-ranked Lincoln in the 3A quarterfinals 4:32 Highlights: Stanford twins, Central Valley shut down Kentlake in record-breaking performance 0:26 Pedestrian hit, critically injured in Tacoma intersection 1:39 Highlights from Woodinville's buzzer-beating OT win over Kentridge Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Brynna Maxwell went off for 28 points and No. 5 Gig Harbor paid No. 4 Bethel back for a district tournament loss with a victory Thursday in the 3A state quarterfinals. Now Tides get West Seattle in the semis on Friday. Check out the highlights from this one: Jon Manley jon.manley@gateline.com

Brynna Maxwell went off for 28 points and No. 5 Gig Harbor paid No. 4 Bethel back for a district tournament loss with a victory Thursday in the 3A state quarterfinals. Now Tides get West Seattle in the semis on Friday. Check out the highlights from this one: Jon Manley jon.manley@gateline.com