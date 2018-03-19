Gig Harbor Tides looking to build on last year’s third-place state finish

No one expected the Gig Harbor High School boys’ soccer team to take third place in the Class 3A state tournament last spring.
After taking third in the 3A South Sound Conference, behind Peninsula and Central Kitsap, it felt like it maybe just wasn’t Gig Harbor’s year.
And then Gig Harbor went on an unlikely run in the postseason, beating Evergreen, Mountain View, Squalicum and West Seattle before falling to Snohomish, 4-3 in the semifinals. Gig Harbor bounced back with a 2-1 win over Garfield to take third place overall.
“That was crazy,” said now-sophomore left back Nate Jones. “We lost some games during the regular season, (then-coach Todd Northstrom) was frustrated with us. And we had some injuries. But we fought back, really came together as a team and fought through it. It just showed us that anything is possible.”
What now-senior center forward Max Frank remembers most vividly about the team’s run is the excitement it caused.
“I don’t think I’ve been part of a team that was that excited about playing the next game,” Frank said.
“We were in that much of a groove and on that kind of run. It was just fun to be around.”
For Gig Harbor, it was a nice way to end the season after a frustrating regular-season campaign.
“We have the ability to beat anyone, any day of the week,” Frank said. “We expect to do so. That’s kind of our mindset each game. Once step at a time and knowing that we have trust in our ability.”
For now-senior attacking midfielder Trevin Snell, it was a good reminder of what the program is capable of, more than anything.
“I think that’s just showing how deep of a program we have every year,” Snell said. “We always compete to be the best. We called a couple players up late in the season and they just really helped our team out. We got a balance going midway through the season and we kind of figured out how we want to play and what our style of play was. I think that’s going to be good carrying on to this year, when we have some of those players starting on varsity and we really know what their strengths are, we can kind of build on that.”
Gig Harbor will have to replace some of its goal scoring production from a year ago, losing Chase Alire and Chase Tovey to graduation.
“What we lack from last year is definitely the physicality, the height aspect,” Snell said. “This year, I think we’re just a tight knit group. Everyone loves and has such a passion for soccer, that I really think we can just go far, back to where we were last year or maybe even further. We have that compatibility that maybe was lacking last year.”
Gig Harbor wants to get back on top of the league this year, but will have to get through some tough opponents to do so, including crosstown rival Peninsula, which reloaded this season and could be even better than last season’s team. But, coming off a third-place state finish, winning the league isn’t Gig Harbor’s only goal.
“I want to lift the championship trophy,” Frank said. “Obviously, teamwork, during the course of games, there may be an instance where someone needs to have a special moment. Maybe that special moment can lead to a goal, or can just simply lead to the entire team being galvanized a bit and can feed off each other’s energy. Soccer is a passionate sport. I’m a passionate guy, I embody that. We can build off each other and get where we want to be.”
For Snell, it comes down to having a more aggressive and relentless mindset.
“From the beginning, we just have to stay dialed in and know what we want to accomplish,” Snell said. “We just have to keep that goal in mind and not really lose focus. Last year, when we had some big injuries, we lost hope a little bit. But we saw how good we could be. We just have to have a mindset to just destroy teams and not really give them any hope.”
Gig Harbor opened its season with a 2-0 win over Capital March 9. Gig Harbor faces Shelton at home on Thursday (March 15). Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
