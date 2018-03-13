Peninsula soccer looks to defend South Sound Conference title

The Peninsula High School boys’ soccer team won the Class 3A South Sound Conference title last season. The general feeling around Purdy is this year’s team might be even better this spring.
“We have good new players, our depth is really good,” said senior Teyj Menon. “Anyone can play, anyone can start — it really doesn’t matter. I’m hoping to go all the way. I feel this team is good enough to play with any team in the state.”
Peninsula lost Mason Haubrich to graduation, but returns a lot of talent from last year, including Menon, versatile roaming midfielder Ben Stanford, goalkeeper Ben Undem, defenders Jared Brinkman and Ozzy Marten and new this year, Seattle Sounders Academy product Keeton Heggerness, a senior who brings some goal-scoring prowess to the Seahawks’ squad.
Head coach Brad Scandrett enters his fourth year at the helm, and has turned the program into a legitimate state contender. Scandrett likes what he sees so far.
“From top to bottom, this is the best crew that we’ve had in the years that I’ve coached, from the freshman to the seniors,” Scandrett said. “This is a great group of boys. Skill, all the way through, is way better than we’ve seen.”
Scandrett has been focused on building a sustainable, competitive program.
“Just building a program where these guys know that they’re competitive and to play like it,” Scandrett said. “I think we’ve had skill over the last five plus years, they just haven’t played like it. I’ve just been working hard to build into them that you’re a viable soccer program. You’re part of a good soccer program that can compete with anybody in the state so go play like it. Ultimately, my goal is to build a soccer program that is competitive and stands out. I think we’re doing that.”
Winning the league title last season over traditionally strong soccer programs Gig Harbor and Central Kitsap was a big step toward validating the progress.
“We had a good connection all through the team,” Stanford said. “We felt like more than a team. We had that bond and it showed on the field. I felt like it was a pretty big step, just because it hasn’t really been a program to talk about. At least that I know of. We tried to turn than into something. It was a pretty big deal to me.”
Stanford said the bar has been raised for the program now.
“It gives us a lot of confidence this year,” Stanford said. “We have a good group of guys who came back last year and a couple new additions and we have a lot of depth this year. I have more confidence this year than I did last year, which is exciting to come into.”
For all the great things Peninsula did last year, the players were disappointed to fall in the first round of state to Garfield, 2-1. Getting further this postseason is already on the minds of a lot of the players.
“We’re really focused on that this year,” Menon said. “We know our talent going forward and we know that we can go better than last year.”
The team theme this year is “Better.”
Peninsula opened the season with a 4-1 win over Yelm on March 9. Peninsula hosts Central Kitsap in a big early-season matchup Thursday (March 15) at Roy Anderson. First kick is set for 7 p.m.
“It comes from my own life,” Scandrett said. “There’s some things in my life that I just need to be better at, do better. Reminding these guys that yes, we had a run at state. Yes, we won league. But there’s still room to get better. If we don’t have that mindset, we won’t.”
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
