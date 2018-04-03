Gig Harbor, Peninsula play to scoreless draw in second meeting between teams

There were plenty of opportunities for both the Gig Harbor and Peninsula soccer teams in Tuesday night’s match at Roy Anderson Field.
There were set pieces from dangerous positions, shots on goal, counter attacks, steals on ill-advised passed in the attacking third, and plenty of intrigue for 80 minutes. The only thing missing was some goals.
The Tides and Seahawks played to a 0-0, scoreless draw in Purdy on Tuesday, despite a game that was more exciting than the final score line could possibly indicate.
Gig Harbor came out pressing early, limiting Peninsula’s touches on the ball and controlling the possession early on. But Peninsula flipped a switch midway through the first half, and looked like the more dangerous team for much of the game after that point.
Gig Harbor (8-0-1 overall, 7-0-1 SSC 3A) keeps its undefeated streak alive, while Peninsula (5-2-1, 5-2-1) is still in the hunt for the league title after earning the draw in the second meeting of the teams this season.
After the game, both teams lamented not finding the back of the net.
“We’re disappointed,” said Peninsula senior forward and Sounders Academy product Keeton Heggerness, who earned two huge free kicks in dangerous spots for the Seahawks with his relentless attack. “It’s a game we think we should’ve won. We had chances early. But that’s soccer, that’s life. We’re going to bounce back from this tie and we’re going to go undefeated the rest of the season.”
Gig Harbor’s team speed was on display much of the night, with Max Frank getting loose on multiple occasions down the flank, while senior midfielder Nolan Carroll utilized his speed to not only win balls in the midfield, but to get back on defense and preserve the clean sheet, as well.
“We take big pride in (the clean sheet),” Carroll said. “Everything starts on defense. We really care about defending first, trying to counter second. It seems like we’ve been able to do that. I’m really confident with our defense and our keepers, so I think we have a good chance to go far.”
Peninsula, likewise, held Gig Harbor without a goal, after conceding a pair to the Tides in the first meeting between the teams last week.
“I credit (goalkeeper) Ben Undem,” said Peninsula senior defender Jared Brinkman. “He had so many amazing saves that really saved the defense and our team in general.”
Peninsula had a couple golden opportunities on set pieces just outside the box, but the Seahawks weren’t able to convert.
“That’s life, that’s how the game goes sometimes,” Heggerness said. “We’re going to just have to learn to capitalize on our opportunities. It was just a game where we had a couple and they didn’t go in. So we’re disappointed.”
For Peninsula, the game was a reminder that the Seahawks can hang with anyone.
“We have to bring this intensity to every game,” Brinkman said. “We’ve kind of been lacking this intensity. We stepped up tonight to pull off the draw. We need to bring it every game in order to win out the rest of the season.”
Gig Harbor’s undefeated season remains intact, although the winning streak technically has come to an end. Still, a tie in a road game to the crosstown rival doesn’t have the Tides heartbroken.
“Honestly, I think it’s good we had a game here that we didn’t lose, didn’t win,” Carroll said. “It’s something to build off and adjust a little bit. It’s good to tie and get a little check of reality and know that we’re not head and shoulders above anyone. On any day, it could go either way. It’s a good learning opportunity, for sure.”
