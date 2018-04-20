Volleyball, basketball, track: Peninsula freshman Lovrovich does it all

For many student-athletes, it’s difficult enough to make one varsity team in high school.
Peninsula’s Linsey Lovrovich made three this school year. Here’s the kicker: She’s a freshman.
Lovrovich was a standout player for the volleyball team, a solid contributor for the basketball team and is opening eyes on the track this spring. Not bad for a freshman.
“I grew up playing a ton of sports,” Lovrovich said. “I’m always busy, always active. I always have something to do.”
In a time when high school athletes are increasingly gravitating toward specializing in one sport, seeing three-sport athletes has become rare. For Lovrovich, maybe that inclination came from tagging along with her mom, Ann, who coached volleyball, fastpitch and basketball at the school.
“When she was a coach, I was always at all the practices,” Lovrovich said.
When people ask Lovrovich if she’s on one of the school’s teams, she has an answer ready.
“I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m on all the teams,’” she said, with a laugh.
In three dual meets this spring in track, Lovrovich has taken first in the 400-meter race in every meet. She has finished in the top three in the 200 in every meet. Maybe most impressively, she took third at the Arnie Young Invitational in Renton with a personal record time of 2 minutes, 24.10 seconds.
“The girls who got first and second were really fast — I just tried to keep up with them,” Lovrovich said. “In the 800, it’s more of a ‘slow fast.’ Then the last 200, you just try to sprint. Our coach calls it an aerobic speed. It’s fast but a speed that you can maintain.”
Slow fast, fast fast, or just plain fast — whatever you want to call it, Lovrovich has it.
“People come up to me and say, ‘You still have four more years. You should break school records,’” she said. “That’s my goal. I’m not super close yet. But with some good competition, I could make my time faster.”
Lovrovich also competes in the high jump, the long jump and several of the team’s relays.
“I don’t know why I do so many events,” she said. “I just do it all, I guess.”
At this point, it’s hard to disagree.
