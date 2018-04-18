The season is winding down, and spring sports league title chases are heating up

You might not be able to tell from the gray, dreary skies and constant downpour around these parts lately, but the regular season is heating up for Gig Harbor and Peninsula High spring sports. Here are a few games to keep an eye on down the final stretch:
Gig Harbor vs North Thurston soccer: Tuesday, May 1 at Gig Harbor High School
With both games against crosstown rival Peninsula in the rearview, Gig Harbor’s most difficult game remaining on the schedule comes against the North Thurston Rams, who have posted a 7-2-0 record in the Class 3A South Sound Conference. After a scorching winning streak, Gig Harbor has tallied draws in two out of its last three games, but the Tides are still undefeated, with an 8-0-2 league record. Gig Harbor beat North Thurston on the road in the first leg, 1-0. Gig Harbor will benefit from home-field advantage in the second meeting. A draw will suffice, but a win would provide a big momentum boost for the Tides heading into the postseason.
Peninsula vs Central Kitsap soccer: Thursday, April 26 at Silverdale Stadium
There’s still a chance Peninsula could win the league title, but the Seahawks will need crosstown rival Gig Harbor to falter down the stretch, and with Gig Harbor’s remaining schedule, that doesn’t look promising. But after posting a huge 1-0 win over North Thurston on April 12, Peninsula is in prime position to lock up the league’s No. 2 spot. The toughest challenge left on the schedule will be a road date with the Central Kitsap Cougars. At 3-4-2 in league, the Cougars don’t look like too daunting on paper, but it’s a traditionally strong soccer program that will be fighting for a playoff spot. The Seahawks should be ready for this one.
Gig Harbor vs South Kitsap baseball: Saturday, April 28 at Cheney Stadium
This isn’t a league game, but it’s another in the annual “Tribute to our Troops” series that has been a fantastic and emotional game every year. The game, held at the Tacoma Rainiers’ Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, honors local military families, including some who has lost loved ones in the line of duty. It’s a heartfelt, tangible example of paying respect to the men and women who represent the United States in uniform. Oh, and watching a game in Cheney is never a bad thing, either.
Peninsula vs Timberline baseball: April 27 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey; April 30 at Sehmel Homestead Park
Peninsula has posted a solid 4-4 record in the Class 3A South Sound Conference this season. The conference hasn’t had a dominant team this season (Capital sits in first at 6-2), so every league game feels big this season. Timberline came into the season with high expectations, buTt has stumbled a bit, posting a 3-4 record. This two-game series figures to have playoff implications.
Peninsula vs Gig Harbor softball: Friday, May 4 at Gig Harbor High School
Gig Harbor took the win in the first meeting of the rival schools on April 2, with a 12-7 win over Peninsula. The two schools are neck-and-neck in the standings. Gig Harbor is 6-1 in league, while Peninsula is 5-2. Yelm is 7-0 and shows no signs of losing anytime soon, so Gig Harbor and Peninsula should duke it out for the league’s second-place spot this season. You can bet Peninsula will be hungry for some revenge in this one.
