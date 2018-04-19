The seventh-annual Gig Harbor Paddlers Cup is this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend?
Head downtown for the seventh annual Paddlers Cup at Skansie Park on Saturday and Sunday.
The Cup, hosted by the Gig Harbor Canoe and Kayak Race Team, features three signature events: The Cross Narrows Challenge, inner harbor races and on Sunday, dragon boat races.
The Cross Narrows Challenge is a six-mile course from the harbor, to Point Defiance, and back. It's open to everyone 14 years of age and older and paddling a human-powered craft.
After the Cross Narrows Challenge, competitive and recreational paddlers can compete in the 5K/10K distance race inside the harbor, as well as 150-meter sprint races. The inner harbor races are open to youth and adult canoe, kayak, outrigger canoe and para-canoe.
The dragon boat races, which have been growing in popularity, are sold out for 2018. On Sunday this year, the event will feature a whopping 10 dragon boats.
Don't paddle? The Paddlers Cup features a variety of food and entertainment vendors in Skansie Park. Come to watch some races, stay for the food and fun.
