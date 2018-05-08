Gig Harbor was down 2-0 to North Thurston and on the verge of forfeiting the league title. Then Nate Jones happened.

When the Gig Harbor High School soccer team went down 2-0 to North Thurston on May 1 at home in the 66th minute in a game that would more than likely decide the league title, hope was dwindling for the Tides.
And then Nate Jones happened.
Gig Harbor coach Joe Ross moved his star sophomore left back up top. The Tides needed to score at least two goals in the final 14 minutes of the game, and that meant sending numbers forward.
To say that move paid off would somehow be an understatement. In the final 14 minutes, Jones recorded a hat trick, scoring goals in the 67th, the 70th and the 80th minutes to give Gig Harbor a 3-2 win and essentially lock up the league title for the Tides, who went on to officially win the title with a 2-1 win against Yelm later in the week.
“We were kind of getting desperate,” Jones said.
And after the scored the first goal, the team’s belief rose tenfold. Being down two goals, getting the first one back can be a huge morale booster for a team clawing back from a deficit.
“It’s tremendously important,” Jones said. “You put them back on their heels a little bit.”
And then Jones scored a second shot from 25 yards out from the far right side, sending it to the back post, which the ball hit on its way into the back of net.
“Everyone was going crazy,” Jones said.
And when Jones hit the game-winner in stoppage time, it was all-out pandemonium on the pitch.
“The crowd went wild, everyone was screaming,” Jones said.
He even saw Ross jumping up and down, which was surprising, given Ross’ low-key demeanor.
“I’ve been in law enforcement for 28 years — I don’t really get excited,” Ross said. “I got really excited when we scored that third goal, but quickly calmed myself.”
The decision to move Jones up top paid off in a big way for Ross. He wasn’t surprised that Jones, who had just two goals coming into the game, was able to deliver for Gig Harbor.
“We weren’t shocked by it,” Ross said. “We’ve been down a couple games this season and you need a spark. Nate has the energy, outstanding ball skills.”
Mostly, Ross was proud of the fight in his team. Faced with adversity, the Tides responded in a way that would make any coach proud.
“That was probably my proudest moment of the boys,” Ross said. “When you’re faced with the odds against you, to see how the boys rose up, the team as a whole rallied around each other and built off that momentum. It’s the proudest I’ve been because it can carry so far for us in the playoffs and it’s what I’ve been preaching to them. We never quit, we never give up and you have to believe in yourself.”
Jones said the game ranks in the top two or three games in his high school career so far. The comeback also gives Gig Harbor the added benefit of going into the postseason with some momentum, rather than limping into the district tournament.
“Everyone is more committed now to the state run,” Jones said. “We just kind of had to get back into the swing of things and start scoring more goals. Our attacking wore off a bit. It’s just a confidence thing. That gives us a lot of confidence, knowing we can do that. I’ve played games where everyone just gives up. When we can believe we can do it, everyone knows we can do that.”
In club or high school soccer, this is the first hat trick Jones has had, to the best of his memory.
“That was crazy to me, honestly,” Jones said. “It was really special.”
Will Jones’ scoring outburst force Ross to move him up top for the postseason? Don’t count on it.
“I have probably the strongest back line in this league, and maybe for most of 3A,” Ross said. “Nate will stay on the back line. Basically, if the occasion arises where we need to move players forward, clearly Nate will be the first choice.”
Jones has certainly earned it.
Gig Harbor has one shot in the Class 3A West Central Southwest bi-district tournament. On May 12, Gig Harbor will face the winner of Bethel and Hudson’s Bay at South Sound Stadium in Lacey. The game is set to begin at 12 p.m. The winner will take the district’s No. 1 seed into the state tournament, while the loser will be eliminated from the postseason.
