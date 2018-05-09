Peninsula's Paul one of the league's top hitters as a senior

For the Peninsula High School softball team this season, one player has been a tougher out than any for opposing pitchers.
That’s second baseman Baily Paul, who is batting a ridiculous .542 this season for the Seahawks. Paul has 26 hits in 48 bats this season for the Seahawks, who posted a 9-5 record in the Class 3A South Sound Conference this season, good for third place behind Yelm (14-0) and Gig Harbor (12-2).
“I have to stay confident,” Paul said. “Going up to bat, just knowing I’m going to be better than the pitcher. Whatever she throws, I’m able to connect.”
Paul, who plays club softball for the Washington Ladyhawks in the Puyallup area most of the year, plays with an aggressive approach at the plate.
“I’m mostly a first strike hitter,” she said. “I look for that first strike. Usually it’s a pitch they throw to try to get ahead. I go up believing I’m going to hit the ball, knowing I’ve seen everything.”
Paul has steadily improved during the course of her high school career. That confidence she speaks with — knowing that she’s better than the pitcher — is something that took some time to develop. She credits her dad, Mike, an assistant coach on the team, with helping build that mindset.
“My dad is a huge motivation for me,” Paul said. “He’s been there for me forever. He’s always reminding me that the game is my happy place. When I go on the field, nothing else matters. Softball has been a thing that bonds us, we’re always able to talk about it. He’s been my big motivation.”
Paul is trying to soak it all in during her senior year, her final go-round.
“I go out on the field knowing I need to leave everything on the field every game, every practice,” Paul said. “I go out more excited. We want to leave a legacy this year, for the future Peninsula players.”
Peninsula plays in the South Sound Conference league tournament May 10 and 11 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey, before entering West Central District play. Could this be the year the Seahawks make the state tournament?
“We want to get to state,” Paul said. “However it happens, our goal is to get to state. Coming together and believing it. We need to believe that we’re competitive for state. We belong with the top teams. We just need to get our minds right.”
This season, Paul has embraced a leadership role on the team.
“(Kirsten Ritchie) and I try to lead the team as much as we can,” Paul said. “We’ve struggled with leadership through the years. Everyone was kind of doing their own thing and players didn’t understand that it takes the whole team to make a play, score runs. Our big goal was being united as a whole program. … This year, things have changed a lot.”
