A year after winning state title, Gig Harbor baseball headed back to state tournament

A year after winning the Class 3A state title, the Gig Harbor High School baseball team is headed back to the state tournament. Gig Harbor opened the West Central III/Southwest bi-district tournament with a 13-0 win over Bethel and a 9-5 win over Kelso to seal a spot in the state tournament.
Gig Harbor has two games remaining in the bi-district tournament to determine seeding for the state tournament. Gig Harbor faces league foe Shelton on May 12 at Heidelberg Park at 1 p.m., with the winner advancing to the bi-district championship game.
Against Bethel on May 5, hard-throwing right-hander Austin Dempewolf, a University of Portland signee, was dominant on the mound, hurling 5 innings, striking out six, walking none and giving up only one hit. Dempewolf didn’t have the chance to go the full seven innings, as Gig Harbor won by the 10-run mercy rule, limiting the game to just five innings.
Gig Harbor scored in every inning: Two in the first, five in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth.
Jordan Haworth went 3-for-3 with two triples and five RBIs. Owen Wild went 2-for-2 and Shannon Milbourn went 2-for-3 in the win. Gig Harbor had 13 hits total.
Things got a little tougher in the next game against Kelso. Owen Wild pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up five runs (three earned), striking out one and giving up one walk.
The Hilanders tallied 10 hits and took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. But Gig Harbor quickly responded, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first, while a five-run second inning gave Gig Harbor a 7-3 lead, which the Tides held on to. Kirin Peterson and Cage Hardy each had two RBIs in the second inning.
Junior Sebastian Toglia had a strong game, with a home run and a double. The home run was blasted about 350 feet into left center field. Cage Hardy went 2-for-3 in the win, while Bodi Tisch went 2-for-3 with two doubles.
