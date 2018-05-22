Gig Harbor baseball falls to Kelso in state quarterfinals, 7-4

Gig Harbor’s season came to an end on Saturday afternoon in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament with a 7-4 loss to Kelso at Bannerwood Park.
Things were going well for the Tides in the first three innings of the game. Starting pitcher Austin Dempewolf retired the first nine batters he faced, and Gig Harbor scored a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead.
But things started to unravel in the fourth. After walking two of the first three hitters, a Kelso player stepped on the foot of Gig Harbor first baseman Bodi Tisch. It was unclear whether it was intentional or not, but Dempewolf said he thought it was.
“It’s the second time he’s done that this season,” Dempewolf said. “He’s obviously a cheap player and he won’t get very far if he continues to do that. But I lost my composure. I should’ve came back in and threw more strikes. I’ll learn from it.”
Dempewolf gave up three runs in the inning and was never able to rediscover his command.
Kelso scored another run in the fifth, and three more in the sixth to take the lead for good.
Gig Harbor left nine runners stranded on base in the game. Third baseman Jordan Haworth went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a single for the Tides.
“Everything that got squared up was hit right at them,” said Gig Harbor coach Pete Jansen.
Coming off last year’s state title, Gig Harbor had quite a bit of talent to replace from last year’s state championship roster.
“I’m proud of the guys for beating the odds this year,” Dempewolf said. “Not a lot of people thought we’d make it this far. I’m happy about this year. It’s a bummer it had to end like that.”
Jansen, who recently surpassed 400 career wins at Gig Harbor, kept things in perspective for his team.
“You always hate to lose, especially when it ends your season,” Jansen said. “But they had a great year.”
Comments