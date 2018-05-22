Despite young roster, Gig Harbor softball headed back to state tournament

When Gig Harbor freshman Caroline Hofmann saw the ball leave the Wilson High School pitcher’s hand in the first inning of the opening round West Central III/Southwest bidistrict softball game on May 17 at the Regional Athletic Complex, her strategy was anything but complex.
“She pitched it right down the middle, so I swung — that was pretty much it,” Hofmann said.
Sometimes, that’s all it takes. For Hofmann, that swing translated into a grand slam for the Tides — her first as a varsity softball player — putting Gig Harbor into the lead, 5-0 in the first inning. It was cruise control from there, as the Tides beat the Rams, 16-2. Gig Harbor lost its next game, 5-4, to Kelso, but bounced back with a 10-0 win over Mountain View and a 15-0 win over North Thurston to clinch another trip to the Class 3A state tournament.
Getting a 5-0 lead to work with after the bottom of the first inning in the opening game against Wilson, senior pitcher DiaVionne DeWalt took the run support and ran with it, pitching five innings for the Tides and giving up two runs.
“I felt pretty confident out there,” said DeWalt, who gave up a two-run homerun in the third inning, but was dominant otherwise. “I just stick with my routine. I wanted to get them outside. I just depended on my defense, made sure they were in a good position to field and get the out.”
Being aggressive and going straight after hitters was something Gig Harbor coach Kara Dressel preached to DeWalt.
“As long as she can get ahead in the count, she can change speed, has a really good curve, in and out,” Dressel said. “And they were really biting on it. Our defense did their job. We got them to roll over on them. She has to go after hitters. She gets a little out of her zone when she’s not getting ahead. Throwing more pitches gets her more tired, so as long as she can get those first two bites and get them to ground out, we’re good.”
DeWalt, a transfer from South Kitsap, had to sit out last season due to ineligibility rules from transferring. This season is her first with the Tides, and now she’s going for the state tournament.
“I wanted it for our seniors,” Dressel said. “(DeWalt) was a transfer last year and didn’t get to play. I just wanted to take them there.”
The other senior on the squad is shortstop Lauren Forseth, an all-league first-team selection in the 3A South Sound Conference. Other than that, the rest of Gig Harbor’s roster is juniors and underclassmen. Getting back to the state tournament with such a young team is an accomplishment in itself.
“Our sophomores and freshmen have really done a great job and have really stepped up,” Dressel said. “They get better every single day, and that’s what we want to see, just everyone getting better.”
That includes Hofmann, an outfielder whose big bat has gotten her in the lineup on a regular basis.
“She hit one of our first homeruns of the season earlier on, as well,” Dressel said. “I’ve seen her play since she was little and she swung like that. I knew she could get it done. She has a big swing. She stepped up for us when we had injuries and she’s done a great job with the bat for us this year.”
With only two seniors on the roster, Gig Harbor will need similar production from its underclassmen during the state tournament, if the Tides hope to make a run.
Gig Harbor takes on Snohomish on May 25 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey in the opening round of the state tournament. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. The winner will play again at 4 p.m. that day in the quarterfinals, against the winner of the Bishop Blanchet and Kelso game.
