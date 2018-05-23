Peninsula's Frazier commits to Portland State basketball

During her recruitment process, there’s one thing Peninsula High School star basketball player Belle Frazier heard multiple times, from multiple coaches.
“When you know, you know.”
For Frazier, the reigning Class 3A South Sound Conference Most Valuable Player, that moment of clarity came while she was on her official visit at Portland State University in early May. She verbally committed to play for the Vikings shortly thereafter.
“I fell in love with the city,” Frazier said. “They have something special going there. Meeting with (head coach Lynn Kennedy) just kind of sealed the deal.”
From the start, Portland State made Frazier a priority, valuing her versatility on the court. On the first phone call the coaching staff made to Frazier in November, they offered her a scholarship.
“They were my first offer,” Frazier said. “No other schools really put a ton of effort into it. That meant a lot to me.”
Frazier, who had 536 points in her junior season, averaging 21.4 points, 4.7 steals, 2.8 assists and 10.5 rebounds for the Seahawks, said Kennedy’s system at PSU — a NCAA Division-I program, which competes in the Big Sky Conference — is similar to the style with coach Mike Schick at Peninsula.
“It’s just that super fast-paced, high-intensity style,” Frazier said. “You just go put the ball in the hoop.”
When Frazier sat in on one of Kennedy’s practices, she walked away impressed.
“I’ve never seen practices like that,” Frazier said. “It’s a lot of scrimmaging. It’s not a lot of ‘Let’s dribble,’ or things like that.”
Frazier got to play in an open gym session with some of the team’s players, and said she played well and held her own. Frazier figures to make an immediate impact, and has a good chance to start for the Vikings in her freshman year.
Frazier said the family atmosphere and team priorities made an impression on her.
“They really preached to me about their team,” she said. “I’m not a part kid, I probably never will be. Their team isn’t into all of that. That was important to me. And I know everyone says this, but they really are a family.”
Frazier still has her senior season to play at Peninsula, where she will once again be one of the top players in the state, barring any unforeseen setbacks. Her timetable for making her college decision was July of this summer. But when she knew, she knew.
“I just didn’t see any point in waiting,” Frazier said. “I’m happy with what I have.”
