This Gig Harbor grad is only a freshman at Minnesota, and he just won the Big Ten's Pitcher of the Year

Gig Harbor High School 2017 grad Patrick Fredrickson, a freshman at the University of Minnesota, earned the Big Ten’s Pitcher of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards after a phenomenal freshman campaign.
Fredrickson earned the title of Big Ten Freshman of the Week and twice the Pitcher of the Week honor. In eight starts during the conference season, Fredrickson posted a 6-0 record and 1.57 ERA in 51.2 innings, striking out 37 while walking just eight batters. Opponents batted just .204 against him and only nine of their 37 hits against him when for extra bases. Fredrickson had three starts of at least 7.0 innings without allowing a run and four without allowing an earned run.
Fredrickson, a 6-foot-6 right-hander who was an integral part of Gig Harbor’s state championship team in spring 2017, recently told the Gateway he attributes some of his collegiate success to being able to locate his off speed pitches and mixing a change-up into his arsenal.
Minnesota won the Big Ten regular season title with an 18-4 conference record. The No. 12 ranked Gophers earned the top seed in the Big Ten tournament, held May 23 through 27 at T.D. Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Minnesota will take on eighth-seeded Michigan State in the first round on May 23.
