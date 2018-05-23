State track is this weekend for Gig Harbor, Peninsula. Here's what to keep an eye on

The Class 3A state track meet is this weekend at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, and for the Gig Harbor High boys track team, anything short of bringing home the team title with likely feel like a disappointment.
This year’s Tides team is as stacked as any, and the Tides have a chance to take the top spot on the podium in several events. The Gig Harbor girls lack the depth the boys have, but have some standouts worth watching. The Peninsula High boys and girls advanced several competitors to the state tournament and have a chance to earn some podium spots, also. Here are a few things to keep an eye on:
- Gig Harbor's Jurrian Hering qualified in four events: The 100, 200, 110 hurdles and as part of the 4x100 relay. The junior, who has some quality track genes, has as good a chance as any to win state titles in both the sprint events, and has a strong chance to win the title in the 110-hurdles, his best event.
- Gig Harbor senior Peter Smith, a transfer from Virginia who played a key part in the cross country team's success last fall, has been on fire as of late. He set a personal record in the 800-meters at the West Central III/Southwest bidstrict meet at Sunset Chevrolet Stadium in Sumner, clocking in at 1 minute, 52.11 seconds and smoking the competition. He also qualified in the 1,600-meters, along with teammate Bradley Peloquin.
- Peninsula freshman Linsey Lovrovich is already setting school records in her first high-school season, and should be a good athlete for the Seahawks in every season for the next three years. She won the bidistrict title in the 800-meters, clocking in at 2:15.36, and took second in the 400 at 57.99, advancing to state in both events. She also qualified as part of both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
- Gig Harbor's Hannah Carroll continues to dominate this season for the Tides. She took first in the 200-meters at the bidistrict meet at 24.98, first in her best event, the 400, at 55.13, and also qualified as part of the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
- Hering isn't the only hurdler in town with some ability. Peninsula sophomore Jude Endsley took third at the bidistrict meet in the 300 hurdles, with a personal record 39.92 seconds.
- For the Peninsula girls, senior Emily Opedal heads back to state in the 300 hurdles, after taking sixth in Sumner at 47.37. She also qualified in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
- Gig Harbor's Hadassah Ward is going for another state title in shot put. She took first in Sumner and has won the state title in her sophomore and junior seasons. She's also aiming for a podium spot in the discus throw.
- Peninsula quarterback Burke Griffin has had a surprising track season, and qualified for state in the 110 hurdles, taking sixth in Sumner at 15.10.
- The relays will be worth watching, for both schools. For Gig Harbor, the 4x100 relay of Ryan King, Jurrian Hering, Taggert Hudson and Kellen Gregory are looking to score points toward a team title, while the Tides' 4x400 group of Gregory, Peter Smith, Ian Steuk and Mark Kimball took first in Sumner and could be a title contender. For the Gig Harbor girls, the 4x400 relay team of Tatum Griffin, Maya Hodder, Madison Bonham and Hannah Carroll took first in Sumner at 4:01.31 and could also be a title contender. Gig Harbor's 4x200 team of Ashley Aldridge, Hodder, Bonham and Griffin are also in the picture.
- For Peninsula, the 4x400 relay of Emily Opedal, Audrey Lauer, Kara MicKinney and Linsey Lovrovich took fifth in Sumner at 4:10.24 and the 4x200 relay team of Madison Grande, Lovrovich, Opedal and McKinney took sixth at 1:46.70, also qualifying.
