Gig Harbor High boys golf wins 3A state title

If there was any concern about nerves catching up to the Gig Harbor High School boys golfers on day two of the state tournament at The Creek at Qualchan golf course in Spokane, it was erased with a convincing performance from Caden Arnold, Griffin McCauley, Sean Vaovasa and Jaydon Raquiza.
All four shot the same, or lower than they did in day one, delivering a Class 3A team state title for the Tides on May 22 and 23.
“It’s easy to get nervous in golf,” said Gig Harbor coach Billy Landram. “They were excited to get out and play and really wanted to go try to accomplish it. We’ve been talking about this for a long time.”
Sophomore Caden Arnold led the way, shooting a combined 145 (74, 71). He capped off the tournament by carding an eagle on the 18th hole on the second day. Junior Griffin McCauley, who transferred to Gig Harbor from Eastlake this year, fired a 146 (73, 73) and junior Sean Vaovasa shot 147 (74, 73). Junior Jaydon Raquiza shot 155 (78, 77), while sophomore Branden McGinnis shot an 83 on the first day, just missing the cut.
Gig Harbor had been dominating all season, and the Tides entered the two-day event with high expectations.
“I think we knew we had a really good chance this year, especially with the four guys that made the cut,” McCauley said. “If we played on the top of our games, it was going to be hard to lose. We really liked our chances.”
Gig Harbor won with 108 points, edging Everett (92.5) and Redmond (91). Gig Harbor's only other boys golf state title came in 1987.
“I’m just impressed with the consistency,” Landram said. “We wanted to win a league title, first, and we did that pretty easily. We tried to break up the season into smaller chunks. We achieved three or four different goals. It’s a fun group of kids. Achieving the end goal was icing on the cake.”
Gig Harbor’s top three — Arnold, McCauley and Vaovasa — all shot within two strokes of each other. That’s been the case all season. The three have been able to push each other during the season and bring the best out in each other.
“Off the course, we’re really good friends,” McCauley said. “We have such a good bond. We play for fun but we’re still competitive. We always want to win.”
And with everyone returning next season, another state title could be in the cards.
Other highlights:
- Peninsula's Preston Bebich shot 146 (72, 74), tying him for seventh overall in the 3A boys tournament. Teammate Austin Esser shot 150 (76, 74) for the Seahawks.
- On the 3A girls side, Peninsula took fourth overall as a team at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. Riley Bass shot 162 (81. 81). Makena Mehlert fired a 167 (82, 85), while Kailey Bass shot a 171 (89, 82).
