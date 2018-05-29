Gig Harbor softball posts 2-2 record at Class 3A state tournament

Up 2-0 in the fifth inning against Snohomish, the Gig Harbor High softball team looked like it could be on its way to a huge upset in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament at the Regional Athletic Complex.
But the Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth, and added two more in the sixth, ending Gig Harbor’s upset bid and rallying for a 5-3 win. Gig Harbor managed to score three runs on Snohomish ace Bailey Greenlee, who struck out eight Gig Harbor batters in the first three innings.
“She has a good rise,” said Gig Harbor shortstop Lauren Forseth, who played a phenomenal defensive game for the Tides. “It feels good to come out and score some runs. We need to finish, but I’m proud of our team for coming out and attacking a team like that. Last year, they kicked our butts. It was a different game this year.”
Gig Harbor got on the board in the fourth inning, when DiaVionne DeWalt smacked a homerun to left field. Coincidentally, it was Gig Harbor’s first hit of the game.
“That was really intense,” DeWalt said. “She’s a good pitcher and she was throwing really good pitches. As soon as I hit it, I knew it was gone.”
The homerun gave Gig Harbor some energy, and some belief.
“It just brought some momentum and spirit to the team,” DeWalt said.
Gig Harbor added another run on a wild pitch in the fifth, and the third run in the seventh, when Tate McReynolds hit a solo homerun to right field.
Gig Harbor fought back in the consolation ladder, beating Bishop Blanchet, 14-3, and Edmonds-Woodway, 11-10, before falling to Redmond, 7-4. Gig Harbor will have to say goodbye to Forseth and DeWalt, which will be no easy task.
“Our team is fighters,” said Gig Harbor coach Kara Dressel. “I have so much pride in this team. They’re fighters. We have a young team, and there isn’t as much pressure as a more veteran team. People kind of take them for granted.”
Forseth reflected on her time with the team after the opening round loss. She has gone to the state tournament all four years in her high school career.
“It’s crazy to see how fast time has gone,” Forseth said. “I’m just really proud of our team for fighting back each year, even though we’ve lost some crucial players each year. I’m excited to be here.”
Gig Harbor ends its season with a 20-10 record.
Comments