Peninsula freshman Lovrovich impresses at first state track meet

It might be a bit unfair to look too far ahead for Peninsula freshman track star Linsey Lovrovich. The future looks bright, indeed. But the present? It’s pretty bright, also.
Lovrovich was impressive at the Class 3A state track meet at Mount Tahoma High School over the weekend, coming in second in the 800-meter finals with a time of 2 minutes, 12.30 seconds, a personal record in the event, and in fourth in the 400 at 58.76.
Not bad for a freshman, in her first state track meet.
“It’s crazy,” Lovrovich said. “I didn’t expect there to be this many people. It’s fun.”
The big crowd, the pressure of the state meet, might be crippling for some freshmen. Not Lovrovich.
“It makes me more excited,” she said.
In the 800, Lovrovich was on the heels of Eastside Catholic sophomore Kate Jendrezak, but couldn’t quite catch her in the final stretch. Jendrezak clocked in at 2:12.04, just ahead of Lovrovich’s 2:12.30.
“She has a good finish,” Lovrovich said. “I wanted to stay behind her and then try to pass her at the end. It was close.”
Lovrovich should get a chance at a rematch in next year’s state meet.
“Hopefully I can go farther next year,” she said.
Lovrovich wasn’t the only Peninsula underclassman to show well in the state meet. On the boys side, sophomore Jude Endsley took fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 40.23. It was his first time competing in the state meet.
“It’s crazy, it’s kind of intimidating,” he said. “Everything is watched more carefully than other meets, there are stricter rules. I’ve had way more fun here than any other meet. I’ve enjoyed my experience here.”
The 300 hurdles, by most accounts, is an extremely difficult event.
“It takes a whole bunch of aspects to be good at it,” Endsley said. “It takes speed, endurance and skill just getting over that hurdle quick and finishing all the way through.”
Endsley felt OK about his race, but is already eager to improve his times next season.
“I feel alright about it,” he said. “I feel like I could improve in a lot of things. I’m happy with myself and what I’ve accomplished this year.”
Attacking workouts in practice will be key next season for the soon-to-be junior.
“I’m going to try to put more focus and seriousness into practice, just so I can take my ability to the next level and possibly win state next year or senior year,” Endsley said.
Other highlights:
- Sophomore Mason Hyde took fifth in the discus, throwing a personal record 146 feet, 6 inches.
- Senior Levi Kroll took 17th in javelin, throwing 141-02.
- Junior Emma Lofdahl took 16th in high jump at 4-10.
- Junior Madison Grande took 14th in pole vault: 9 feet.
