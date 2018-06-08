Gig Harbor track team highlights spring sports accomplishments

The spring sports season ended with a bang, with the Gig Harbor High School boys and girls track teams winning state titles at the Class 3A meet at Mount Tahoma High. The Gig Harbor boys golf team won a title also, bringing the Gig Harbor High state title count to four for the 2017-18 school year (girls basketball, boys golf, boys track, girls track).
Here are my picks for some of the top performances from the spring from Gig Harbor and Peninsula athletes.
Best freshman: Linsey Lovrovich, Peninsula track
Get used to seeing this name. Lovrovich, a three-sport athlete for Peninsula High, is already one of the state’s top track athletes. She took second in the Class 3A 800-meter finals, clocking in at 2 minutes, 12.30 seconds and fourth in the 400-meters at 58.76. The pressure of the state meet didn’t seem to bother the freshman, who seems destined for state titles in the future for the Seahawks.
Best senior: Jordan Haworth, Gig Harbor baseball
The Pacific Lutheran bound third baseman had an outstanding season for the Tides. He was named the Class 3A South Sound Conference Most Valuable Player after posting a .453 batting average in league, with a .830 slugging percentage. He had 11 singles, eight doubles, three triples and two home runs in league play. Gig Harbor coach Pete Jansen raved about Haworth’s conditioning, power, bat speed and defensive ability. The Lutes are getting a good one.
Best athlete: Hannah Carroll, Gig Harbor track
At the 3A state meet at Mount Tahoma High, Carroll won the 200-meters, clocking in at 25 seconds flat and the 400-meters, at 55.38. She was also a key part of the Gig Harbor’s 4x100 winning relay, which finished in 48.67 seconds, and Gig Harbor’s 4x400 relay, which finished in fourth at 3:59.49.
All told, Carroll accounted for 23.75 of Gig Harbor’s total 55.5 points. It’s unfair to say she carried the team to the title, but her dominance was certainly the biggest factor.
Best team: Gig Harbor track
This includes both the boys and girls teams, which both won state titles. The boys cruised to the title with 72 points. Junior Jurrian Hering won the 110-meter hurdles title at 14.21, a personal record. The 4x400 relay team of Kellen Gregory, Peter Smith, Ian Steuk and Mark Kimball won a title at 3:19.24.
On the girls side, Carroll’s big day was complemented by Hadassah Ward, who won her third consecutive shot put title, throwing a lifetime best 45 feet, 5.50 inches on the final throw of her high school career. Gig Harbor’s 4x100 relay team of Maya Hodder, Hannah Carroll, Ashley Aldridge and Tatum Griffin won the title at 48.67 seconds.
It’s the first time Gig Harbor has won girls and boys state titles in the same year since 2007, when Gig Harbor was a Class 4A school. Gig Harbor is just the third school in the state to earn a sweep of titles in both 3A and 4A, joining Garfield and Mead.
