Gig Harbor female athlete of the year: Three-time state champion Hadassah Ward leaves lasting legacy

Before the last shot put throw of Hadassah Ward’s career at Gig Harbor High School, her throws coach Ben Keith told her one thing.
“Don’t get cheated,” he said. “Make certain your effort is the best.”
Whether it was Keith’s words, or the surge of emotion from making her final high school throw, Ward didn’t disappoint. She threw a personal record 45 feet, 5 1/2 inches, sealing her third consecutive state shot put title and putting her 34th all-time in the state’s record books, across all classifications.
Ward was also a key member of the volleyball team in the fall, helping Gig Harbor to a seventh-place state finish in her senior season.
She is the Gateway’s senior female athlete of the year from Gig Harbor High School.
Keith said he cherished the opportunity to coach Ward over the past four years.
“She ended up doing some historic things,” Keith said. “I got to work with a wonderful kid, she’s a super athlete but she’s a better kid. That’s why most coaches coach, I think. It’s been very special. It was a really cool ride.”
Ward came into high school having shattered throwing records at Goodman Middle School. She took her early success in the sport to the next level in high school.
“I’m really proud of myself and what I accomplished over the four years,” Ward said. “I just know it takes a lot of hard work and dedication and doing something you love in order to do that well.”
Ward credits Keith will helping her realize her immense potential.
“He saw so much potential in me,” Ward said. “He thought I could be one of the best in the state all four years.”
Turns out, he was right. As a freshman at the Class 4A state meet, Ward tied Tahoma’s Ginny Mehl with a throw of 42-5 1/2. But Mehl had the better second throw, which was the tiebreaker, and was awarded the 4A state title. Ward had to settle for second place.
That was the last time Ward lost at the state meet in the shot put. As a sophomore, she topped Mehl with a throw of 44-2. The next year, Gig Harbor moved down to 3A and Ward won with a throw of 44-4 1/2.
“She had a really strong sense of personal motivation, especially coming off her freshman year,” Keith said. “I saw that motivation continue to grow and grow. She really kind of started to get that feeling that she belonged as an elite thrower. She deserved what she got.”
Keith said Ward is not a “begrudging” athlete. She’s friendly with her competitors. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to win.
“She’s a very good sportsman, but she really, really wants to beat you,” Keith said. “That’s a neat thing. She had such a perfect blend of being a great competitor and absolutely wanting to dominate her opponents.”
On the volleyball court, as a right side hitter, Ward earned a reputation of being someone who destroyed volleyballs. Literally — she would hit volleyballs so hard in practice, that coach Melissa Klein would find herself having to re-inflate them.
“I never really thought I was a great volleyball player until my junior year, when I started playing in more games,” Ward said. “A lot of it was just self-confidence.”
Ward credits teammate Lauren Hatfield with her confidence.
“She believed in me,” Ward said.
She will be continuing her academic and athletic career at Eastern Washington University, where she will compete on the track and field team.
“She’s going to excel anywhere she ended up,” Keith said. “She’s a likeable and personable kid, and she works so hard at everything she does.”
Keith reflected back on Ward’s record-setting throw at the state meet — the final throw of her high school career.
“Honestly, it wasn’t her best technical throw,” Keith said. “It really was not great. But she willed that thing to a PR. She wanted that PR and she deserved it.”
Ward will continue to improve and refine her technique at the college level. Whatever happens, one thing is certain: She won’t get cheated.
