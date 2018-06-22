Peninsula High second baseman Baily Paul headed to Seattle University

Playing Division I softball was always one of Baily Paul's goals.
Now it's a reality. Paul, a recently graduated senior for Peninsula High School, is headed to Seattle University as a walk-on.
“I always had a dream to play Division I softball,” Paul said. “(Head coach Geoff Hirai) is amazing. He’s all about hard work. The team is amazing.”
Paul was one of the top hitters in the Class 3A South Sound Conference for the Seahawks this season. She was named to the all-league first team in the South Sound Conference this year, hitting .540 with three home runs, three triples and six doubles.
Paul said the Seattle University coaching staff valued her bat, speed and versatility.
“They loved that I’m a left-handed hitter and have good speed,” she said. “I can be a utility player.”
The plan is for Paul to come in and immediately compete for playing time. Which position she’ll play isn’t yet clear.
“Wherever they need me,” said Paul, who played second base in high school.
Seattle, which competes in the Western Athletic Conference, is coming off its most successful Division-I season in 2018, winning 33 games. The Redhawks were one win away from claiming the WAC regular-season title.
“It feels like I’m going into something big,” Paul said. “It’s a little scary. But I just know I’ll have to work super hard to earn a spot on the field.”
Paul said her father, Mike, an assistant coach on the Peninsula softball team, is already gearing up.
“He’s already got a Redhawks dad shirt,” Paul said, with a laugh. “He was super excited for me. It was really emotional.”
Being able to play close to home was an added bonus.
“My whole life, I thought I’d go out of state and explore,” Paul said. “It’s crazy how things change.”
Now she’ll just be a short drive away from Gig Harbor on Interstate-5.
Baily plans to study kinesiology, with the eventual plan of being a physical therapist or doing some type of athletic training.
She starts school on Sept. 20 and is eager to get started. Paul knows the competition level will be fiercer at the next level.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I feel like that’ll push me to work hard. Nothing will come easy. I won’t be able to just go straight onto the field and get playing time. I have to earn it. It’s going to be a challenge and I’m super excited to see how I respond.”
Comments