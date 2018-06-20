Peninsula hoops establishing new roles, finding identity in summer after losing large senior class

During his junior season, Tyler Spurlock showed flashes of being a difference maker on the basketball court. The guard’s athleticism, defensive prowess and basketball IQ earned him regular minutes with the senior heavy squad.
But he was quick to distribute to seniors Seth Kasteler, Elijah McLaughlin, Sam Miller and Jared Brinkman.
With that group having graduated, Spurlock is in a different role this summer at the Curtis High School league: He’s the team’s go-to scorer.
“Scoring is probably my main role as a player now,” Spurlock said. “But also helping my teammates, passing. Scoring doesn’t just mean me scoring. I know my teammates can make plays.”
With all the scoring production to replace, Seahawks coach Matt Robles is happy to see his to-be senior asserting himself.
“He’s been doing a great job,” Robles said. “He doesn’t have much of a choice. He’s going to be our scorer, I don’t think there’s going to be any secret about it. He’s going to have to find a way to keep his teammates involved, and he knows that. He scores when he needs to, passes when he needs to and I think he’s got a bright future.”
Replacing a large senior class is never easy.
“That’s just part of it,” Robles said. “It’s tough. Those guys were really good because they were great people, great students and community members and on top of that, they were pretty solid basketball players. They knew the system and they could lead. Now, this is the exciting part. We have new guys that have to figure out who’s going to be the leader, who’s going to be the scorer, who’s going to be this guy or that guy. That’s going to make it fun.”
Peninsula also returns forward Kaleb Lichau, center Dustin Baker and to-be senior guard Dane Jackson, who seems to be everywhere on the court all at once. While Peninsula has a lot of new faces and plenty of production to replace, one thing has remained consistent in the summer period: The effort.
“Energy and effort is everything,” Jackson said. “If we do that, we’ll play really well and be close in every game. We’re starting to work together, get our chemistry going. A lot of this summer is finding our roles and identity to help the team. Just doing whatever we can to help the team win.”
Spurlock said the team’s emphasis on playing hard, playing with heart, starts with Robles.
“He’s drilling that into us every practice: playing with energy, tempo, all of that,” Spurlock said. “The No. 1 thing he hates is getting outworked by a team.”
Peninsula will wrap up the summer league at Curtis High this month, before heading to the Eastern Washington University team camp June 27-29.
“We’re getting into a rhythm,” Robles said. “I think we’re going to keep improving as the summer goes on.”
It's early, and there is plenty of progress to be made before the winter rolls around. Still, Robles likes what he seen.
“We take a lot of pride in playing hard, playing with energy and playing with each other,” Robles said. “They do a great job maintaining that standard. We talk about it every day and take a lot of pride it in. It’s something we try to hang our hat on.”
