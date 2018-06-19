Campers work on dribbling drills at a girls basketball summer camp at Gig Harbor High School last year.
Campers work on dribbling drills at a girls basketball summer camp at Gig Harbor High School last year. JON MANLEY jmanley@gateline.com
There's still time to register your kids for the Gig Harbor High girls basketball camp

By Jon Manley

jmanley@gateline.com

June 19, 2018 12:53 PM

There’s still time to register your kids for the Gig Harbor High School girls basketball camp.

The camp runs June 20 to 22 at Gig Harbor High, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. each day. It’s open to girls entering grades three through eight. The cost of the camp is $75, and can be paid via cash or check on the first day of camp.

Walk-up registrations are welcome.

The online registration form can be found at: https://form.jotform.com/westsoundhoops/ghhscampregistration2018.

The camp will be coached by current Gig Harbor High School girls basketball players. The Tides are coming off a state title season.

